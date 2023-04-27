This week’s OnTheStacks guest in the blu door studio is Gia Fracalossi. After dropping out of grad school from NYU she felt lost and hopeless. Enter the Ambivalent Bitches Podcast, a show Gia created as a means to rediscover herself and her purpose.

It soon became a platform to empower young women like herself to find meaning in the mess that is life in their twenties. In this episode we talk about self-discovery, mental health, and exploring life’s uncertainties.

Empowering Women on a Journey of Self-Discovery | Ep.155: Gia Fracalossi