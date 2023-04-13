This week’s OnTheStacks guest in the blu door studio is Brooke Perrego, a Top Producing Realtor with Lewith & Freeman Real Estate. In this episode, Brooke talks about conquering the mind to achieve success.

She had to rewire her brain after a traumatic childhood experience that caused PTSD and hypochondria. Hear how Brooke was able to overcome these obstacles, become a top performer in her company, and provide the best quality of life for her family and herself.

Overcoming PTSD & Hypochondria To Become The Person Were Always Meant To Be | Ep.153: Brooke Perrego