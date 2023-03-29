This week’s OnTheStacks guest in the blu door studio is Beauty Content Creator, Erin Dugan Jurchak! In just a few years, Erin gained a whopping 2.7 Million followers on TikTok by creating highly engaging and authentic beauty content that landed her deals with some of the biggest brands in the world, including L’Oreal Paris and Mac Cosmetics.

In this episode Bill Corcoran and Erin talk about creating content at scale, navigating social media algorithms, creator burnout, and the ‘Superpower’ that Erin says is key to becoming a successful content creator.

