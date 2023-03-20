This week’s OnTheStacks guest in the blu door studio is Gus The Savage, an award-winning multi-genre artist. *WARNING: They talk about heavy subject matters including gang life and thoughts of suicide.

It was hard for Gus growing up in the projects of the Bronx and losing his mother at 16. At a very young age he was surrounded by gang activity, and to him, it just seemed like that’s how life was supposed to be.

But when his mother passed, it changed his life forever. At that moment he knew if he stayed on the streets, there were only two paths ahead of him – Death or Jail, so he had to make a choice…

Ep.150: Gus The Savage: From Gang Life To Making Music For A Living.

“It’s Okay You Don’t Have To Understand” album out now: https://open.spotify.com/album/2ML07EV5YMpr6uJZubbrui?si=jUXivtU5T3mDbgkvGI31cQ&nd=1