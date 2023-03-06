#OnTheStacks – Ep.149: Elevating Your Health Through Integrative Medicine – Louie Helmecki

After 20 years of working in corporate America, Louie left his Med Device sales career to focus on building a business of his own and set out on a mission – one that would empower others to take charge of their health and well-being. Louie has always been passionate about health and wellness, but more so after battling cancer 3 times.

Ep.149: Elevating Your Health Through Integrative Medicine. OnTheStacks in the blu door studio with Louie Helmecki, Owner of Elevation Wellness.

Biohacking is all the rage these days. But what does it mean? In this episode, Louie breaks down what biohacking is and how you can use it to optimize your health, increase performance, and decrease your biological age.

We explore the benefits and science behind Peptide Therapy, IV Vitamin Therapy, and NAD+ Therapy, all of which have shown to improve cognitive function, boost your immune system, increase athletic performance, reduce stress and inflammation, and slow down the aging process. NAD+ also helps regenerate cells, protect the brain against cellular damage, and combats a variety of conditions including depression, anxiety, PTSD, TBI’s, neurological diseases, and addiction

