After several failed attempts at the Physical Therapy board exam, Mia discovered her passion for fitness, but the journey didn’t start out like you may think. Under eating and over exercising became an unhealthy obsession for her. It wasn’t until she got down to 88lbs that she realized the situation had spiraled out of control.

Ep.148: Bodybuilding, Body Image, & The Value of Failing Forward. #OnTheStacks in the blu door studio with Mia Falcone, Owner of Meezurfit Personal Training.

Mia’s missteps and failures taught her valuable lessons that led to her success and happiness today. She speaks candidly about her own experiences with bodybuilding, body image, self-acceptance, and offers advice for anyone struggling to find their passion, navigate their career, and purpose in life.