Many probably know Popko for his upbeat, sarcastic and entertaining online personality. In this episode, we see a raw, emotional, and vulnerable side of him that you’ve never seen before. Trigger Warning: This episode contains conversations about loss and infertility.

Ep.147: Finding Words of Wisdom Through Loss, Fatherhood & Podcasting. #OnTheStacks in the blu door studio with Johnny Popko, Host of @thepopkoproject!

While vulnerability is often mistaken as a weakness, it is actually a sign of courage, strength, and growth. Bill and Popko also chat about about fatherhood, podcasting, communication, and reinventing yourself.