Ep.147: Finding Words of Wisdom Through Loss, Fatherhood & Podcasting. | Johnny Popko

Podcasts

Many probably know Popko for his upbeat, sarcastic and entertaining online personality. In this episode, we see a raw, emotional, and vulnerable side of him that you’ve never seen before. Trigger Warning: This episode contains conversations about loss and infertility.

Ep.147: Finding Words of Wisdom Through Loss, Fatherhood & Podcasting. #OnTheStacks in the blu door studio with Johnny Popko, Host of @thepopkoproject!

While vulnerability is often mistaken as a weakness, it is actually a sign of courage, strength, and growth. Bill and Popko also chat about about fatherhood, podcasting, communication, and reinventing yourself.

Gabby Lang
Previous articleAct Out Theatre Group presents “Matilda” Production

Related articles

OnTheStacks – Ep.146: Choosing The Purpose Driven Path Both on and off The Field. | Josh Mason

Podcasts Gabby Lang -
Finding your purpose in life can often be difficult. Former Division I Football player, Josh Mason, found it especially difficult when his dream of playing in the NFL came to an end.
Read more
02:05:51

OnTheStacks: Ep.145: Music, Mental Health, & Building a Legacy with Root Beer. | Aaron Bruch & John Phillips

Podcasts Joe Soprano -
@breakingbenjamin's Bassist/Vocalist, Aaron Bruch, and longtime music industry friend, John Phillips, are on a mission to leave a legacy for future generations​...
Read more
01:08:50

Ep.144: Perseverance, Confidence, Discipline, & Manifesting – #6, Mia Hopkins

Podcasts Joe Soprano -
@HarlemGlobetrotters Mia "Mighty" Hopkins, reflects on her first full season with the team, giving back to her hometown community, finding comfort in...
Read more
© Weekender 2023