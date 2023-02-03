@breakingbenjamin‘s Bassist/Vocalist, Aaron Bruch, and longtime music industry friend, John Phillips, are on a mission to leave a legacy for future generations​ by building a lifestyle brand based around the nostalgia of root beer. Ep.145: Music, Mental Health, & Building a Legacy with Root Beer. #OnTheStacks in the blu door studio with Aaron Bruch & John Phillips, Co-Founders of Parlor Beverages. In this episode, Aaron and John share their music industry origin stories and experiences. John has managed tours for artists like Snoop Dogg, Public Enemy, Ice-T and Body Count and Breaking Benjamin. We also talk about breaking advertising boundaries with edgy messaging, being a voice for mental health, selling a product that creates a memorable experience, and crowdfunding for startups. One or more links below may contain an affiliate link, which if you make a purchase, we might earn a commission that helps us keep the mics on! Say ‘Hello’ in the comments and let me and my team know what you thought of the episode!