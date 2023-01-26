@HarlemGlobetrotters Mia “Mighty” Hopkins, reflects on her first full season with the team, giving back to her hometown community, finding comfort in the chaos of her worldly travels, and how she maintains her optimal physical and mental health through meditation, discipline, and perseverance. Ep.144: Perseverance, Confidence, Discipline, & Manifesting. #OnTheStacks in the blu door studio with Mia “Mighty” Hopkins, #6 of the World Famous Harlem Globetrotters. We also discuss techniques of getting into a flow state, building confidence, manifesting goals, and how to explore the conscious and subconscious mind. One or more links below may contain an affiliate link, which if you make a purchase, we might earn a commission that helps us keep the mics on!