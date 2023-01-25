Ep.142 | Overcoming Addiction and Achieving Massive Success. #OnTheStacks in the blu door studio with Lindsey Timek, Entrepreneur and Owner of Abbronzatura Tanning. Just a few years ago, Lindsey was 396 lbs. She was addicted to food and hit rock bottom both physically and mentally. She shares before and after photos of herself during the episode, which until today, she’s never had the courage to share with anyone.

Hear how Lindsey overcame her food addiction and rebuilt her foundation of confidence through entrepreneurship and fitness to achieve success and find happiness. We also dive deep into the correlation between obsession, addiction, and achieving massive success. Say ‘Hello’ in the comments and let me and my team know what you thought of the episode!