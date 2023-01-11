

They both hated their jobs, but told themselves, “there has to be another way.” They fell in love with the idea of pursuing a career as a content creator, but feared they would let their family down since they’re not following the traditional path. We discuss the education system, entrepreneurship, real estate, and the pressure that society puts on young individuals to “get a job,” and fit a certain mold. Follow along as these two young Go Getters share how they’re carving out a path of their own as creative entrepreneurs. Say ‘Hello’ in the comments and let me and my team know what you thought of the episode!