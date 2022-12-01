Early in Bobby’s music career he was told by an agent that he didn’t have a recording voice. As a singer/songwriter, he later went on to become a Billboard Hot 100 recording artist, leading to many TV appearances, notably Dick Clark’s American Bandstand, The Merv Griffin Show and more. You may also recognize Bobby’s voice from the lead on the theme song of one of the most popular American television sitcoms, “Happy Days.” Wanting to get back to his Scranton Pennsylvania roots, Bobby met Lorenzo through a mutual friend. As a performer, entrepreneur, and owner of ARTIC Entertainment, Lorenzo found a way to connect the dots between Bobby and fellow Scranton native, Marko Marcinko, to put together a live, one night only show, titled “Bobby Arvon with Marko Marcinko & the SJF Big Band featuring Lorenzo Medico.” The show will be held on December 4th at the Kirby Center for the Creative Arts at Wyoming Seminary in Kingston PA. This is Lorenzo’s first live production with his company, ARTIC Entertainment. Short for Art in community, his company is focused on promoting, producing and cultivating the film, live music, and theater arts industry in Northeast Pennsylvania.