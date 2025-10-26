George Graham’s impact cannot be duplicated

“In this business, turnover is a way of life. There are a lot of radio nomads, but that kind of life isn’t for me” — George Graham, in 2022 article marking his 50th anniversary as a WVIA-FM employee.

Graham announced his retirement this week, and we cannot adequately measure the hole this leaves in the region’s music scene. It may have been inevitable, but it cannot go unmarked.

At its simplest, Graham became exactly what he never wanted to be: An icon. And he did it precisely because he eschewed any praise. For more than half a century, he exemplified a fundamental rule: It’s about the music, not the person who presents it.

He not only held the title of WVIA-FM’s first employee, he was a founder, using a degree in engineering to wire the station for analog in the beginning and supervise the switch to digital decades later. He helped countless musicians release albums, rigorously supported local performers, hosted numerous concerts, restored old tape recordings for the new MP3 era, and for decades offered listeners an unparalleled depth of music knowledge, in a voice both instantly recognizable and constantly calm.

“George is so multi-talented, he’s scary-good,” colleague Erica Funke said in a 2022 profile of Graham. “There are dilettantes who seem to know about a lot of things, and not go very deep. But George really knows about things. He can repair and build radio control boards from scratch. And, he has such an ear, and such an unparalleled love of music.”

Graham proved as much with his diverse programming that included “All That Jazz,” “Homegrown Music,” and the definition of eclectic, “Mixed Bag.” A wide-ranging 1994 article about regional radio formats over the decades touched on “The Gibbons Experience” on WBAX, which ran about 18 months. One of the hosts recounted “We were given total freedom over what we played. It was definitely free-form. The closest thing to that has been George Graham’s show on WVIA-FM.”

His technical skill in recording music became famous. As audio producer he was part of a WVIA-TV team nominated for Mid-Atlantic Emmy awards, in 2022 for “The Swinging Nutcracker Suite” and in 2025 for “Palma: A Musical Fable.” In a 1998 article about Charles Parente’s debut CD, Parente praise Graham for his assistance in the mixing process: “He’s a wonderful guy. He really helped polish the sound.”

We end with a quote from an October 2001 column by the late TL editor David Iseman, just weeks after the world-shaking September 11 attacks. In his old garage, he sought refuge from news of a looming recession, relentless coverage of terrorist devastation, and the imminent war in Afghanistan. He turned on an old radio spattered with paint and sporting an antenna crumpled by a past (self-inflicted) accident with a board. He caught one station near the lowest end of the FM dial, where the DJ admitted not knowing the name of the song he played —a clear sign he hadn’t found the show he wanted .

“WVIA’s George Graham always knows the names of songs,” Iseman wrote. “Searching for his reassuring voice, I moved the dial a bit to the right.”

Something else will fill the airspace, but nothing can replace the man.