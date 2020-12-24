In the recent General Election, plenary powers of the state legislature of Pennsylvania were abrogated by the executive and judicial branches, in a constitutional violation.

Voters of all political parties should be concerned about this and should advise their representatives of these legitimate concerns and what might be done to correct these grievous acts.

In Article 1 , Sections 4 & 5 of the U S Constitution, these powers are spelled out. One of these is the manner in which elections shall be carried out.

These powers were usurped by fiat and need to be remedied on the merits of the case. It is not unpatriotic to ask for a redress of grievances.

The U S Supreme Court was derelict in it’s duties on ruling against a recent case brought by Texas’ attorney general for a

redress of violations of their states rights.

J.U. Sinclair

Wright Township