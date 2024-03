Close out March with extra-special performances across Northeastern Pennsylvania. Although some venues will be closed for Easter Sunday, that doesn’t mean you can’t get out to see some excellent live music this holiday weekend!

All events listed in no particular order.

This week’s cover photo: James Barrett, multi-talented local musician and founder of Good Things Are Happening Fest, headlines The Ritz Theater in Scranton on Saturday, March 30. He’ll be joined by special guests Jimmy Montague and The Tisburys.

by: Gabrielle Lang

F.M. KIRBY CENTER

The Disco Biscuits

THURS, MARCH 28, 8:00 P.M.

–

Proud Monkey

FRI, MARCH 29, 8:00 P.M.

THE RITZ THEATER

James Barrett w/ The Tisburys & Jimmy Montague

SAT, MARCH 30, 7:00 P.M.

BENNY BREWING CO.

Tori V Solo

FRI, MARCH 29, 6:30 P.M.

–

Friendly Fyre

SAT, MARCH 30, 6:30 P.M.

THE WOODLANDS

M80 @ Streamside

SAT, MARCH 30, 9:30 P.M

POOR RICHARD’S PUB

Gabby (Tolerico?)

FRI, MARCH 29, 9:00 P.M.

–

Dashboard Mary

SAT, MARCH 30, 9:00 P.M.

BEST CIGAR PUB

Those Acoustic Guys

FRI, MARCH 29, 7:00 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

Alternative Fix – An electrifying tribute to the 90’s!

FRI, MARCH 29, 8:00 P.M.

–

Creedence Revived

SAT, MARCH 30, 8:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

FRI, MARCH 29, 7:00 P.M.

–

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen @ Breakers

FRI, MARCH 29, 8:30 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, MARCH 30, 7:00 P.M.

–

Jason Dumm Band @ Breakers

SAT, MARCH 30, 8:30 P.M.

–

Cellar Sessions @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, MARCH 30, 9:30 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Carmine Gontz

THURS, MARCH 28, 5:00 P.M.

–

The Secret Reasons

FRI, MARCH 29, 6:00 P.M.

LAST MINUTE BREWING

The Dishonest Fiddlers

FRI, MARCH 29, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, MARCH 28, 6:00 P.M.

–

Strawberry Jam Band

FRI, MARCH 29, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

Elvis w/ Leigh Joel Fierman (HIS LAST SHOW!)

FRI, MARCH 29, 6:00 P.M.

SUMMIT CIGAR NEPA

Leighann & Andy

FRI, MARCH 29, 8:00 P.M.

ORIGINAL POCONO PUB

Ashley Marquez

FRI, MARCH 29, 8:00 P.M.

–

Mark Fahad

SAT, MARCH 30, 8:00 P.M.

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

Subnotics

FRI, MARCH 29, 9:00 P.M.

–

Mike Frank & Friends

SAT, MARCH 30, 9:00 P.M.

SLINGSHOTS BAR & GRILL

Meet Me On Marcie

FRI, MARCH 29, 8:00 P.M.

–

Project 90s

SAT, MARCH 30, 8:00 P.M.

BEER BOYS

Super DJ Rich Steele

THURS, MARCH 28, 9:00 P.M.

–

DJ KENTON

FRI, MARCH 29, 10:00 P.M.

–

DJ BEATZ

SAT, MARCH 30, 10:00 P.M.

BACK MOUNTAIN BREWING COMPANY

Ben Yates

SAT, MARCH 30, 6:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Rick Gillette

THURS, MARCH 28, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Broke Pines

FRI, MARCH 29, 9:00 P.M.

–

Young Lion

SAT, MARCH 30, 9:00 P.M.

THE MINES UNDERGROUND

DJ Venom X @ Dance Party Easter Break Blow-out

THURS, MARCH 28, 9:00 P.M.

AJ’s BAR N’ GRILL

DJ Sosa

FRI, MARCH 29, 9:00 P.M.

–

Riptide Band

SAT, MARCH 30, 8:30 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Sean McGeehan

THURS, MARCH 28, 7:00 P.M.

–

Matt Filer

FRI, MARCH 29, 7:00 P.M.

–

Q-Ball

SAT, MARCH 30, 7:00 P.M.

–

Curious Dog

SUN, MARCH 31, 3:00 P.M.

ARLO’S TAVERN

Leland Smith

FRI, MARCH 29, 6:30 P.M.

RIKASAONMAIN

Mark Nolan Jazz Duo @ thejoint53

FRI, MARCH 29, 8:00 P.M.

–

Achilles Heart @ thejoint53

SAT, MARCH 30, 8:00 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

The Venom Assembly @ Sherman Showcase

FRI, MARCH 29, 7:00 P.M.

–

Start Making Sense @ Sherman Theater

SAT, MARCH 30, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS RESTAURANT & SPORTS BAR – MOUNTAINTOP

The Music Room

SAT, MARCH 30, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS RESTAURANT & SPORTS BAR – EDWARDSVILLE

Bad Acoustics

FRI, MARCH 29, 8:00 P.M.

–

Lance Thomas Band

SAT, MARCH 30, 8:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

Sammy Kershaw with South Penn Dixie

THURS, MARCH 28, 8:00 P.M.

NORTH SLOPE PUB & EATERY

Dennis Redding

FRI, MARCH 29, 7:00 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

DJ Pat Moore

FRI, MARCH 29, 9:00 P.M.

–

Friend of the Gypsy

SAT, MARCH 30, 8:00 P.M.

WIND CREEK EVENT CENTER

Aaron Lewis

FRI, MARCH 29, 8:00 P.M.

HARRY’S BAR

Light Weight

FRI, MARCH 29, 8:00 P.M.

–

Bon Poison

SAT, MARCH 30, 9:00 P.M.

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.