NEPA Live Music List: January 25 to January 28

Everything from soft acoustic to party DJs and from original rock to tribute bands, find music playing live this weekend throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania.

There’s so much creative talent in our region, so get out and experience some for yourself between Thirsty Thursday on January 25 through Sunday Funday on January 28. All live music listings in no particular order.

This week’s cover photo: Multi-talented, Bret Alexander is playing everywhere! First, he’ll play Turkey Hill Brewing solo in Bloomsburg on Thursday, January 25. Then, he’ll head down the street to join up with his full band, The Badlees, on Saturday night at Front Street Station. Finally, Alexander will play solo on Sunday afternoon at Elk Mountain Ski Resort in Uniondale.

Clarks Summit Festival of Ice

Various Artists & Entertainment @ Downtown Clarks Summit

FRI, JAN 26, THRU SUN, JAN 28

Honky Tonk

Jordan McGuire

THURS, JAN 25, 6:00 P.M.

–

We The Living

FRI, JAN 26, 8:00 P.M.

–

Chris Shrive

SAT, JAN 27, 7:00 P.M.

The Office – Mountaintop Pub

Vinyl Destination

FRI, JAN 26, 8:00 P.M.

–

Chris Shrive

SUN, JAN 28, 4:00 P.M.

The Ritz Theater

Southside Bandits & Modern Ties

SAT, JAN 27, 8:00 P.M.

North Slope Pub and Eatery

Tori V & The Karma

FRI, JAN 26, 7:00 P.M.

–

Sting Ray

SAT, JAN 27, 8:00 P.M.

–

Phunk Musket

SUN, JAN 28, 4:00 P.M.

Elk Mountain Ski Resort

Bret Alexander

SUN, JAN 28, 2:00 P.M.

Front Street Station

The Badlees

SAT, JAN 27, 7:00 P.M.

Summit Cigar

Eric Rudy @ Ice Fest Weekend

FRI, JAN 26, 5:00 P.M.

–

Crystal Skies @ Ice Fest Weekend

SAT, JAN 27, 5:00 P.M.

Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot

Jaded Acoustic Duo

FRI, JAN 26, 7:00 P.M.

–

Stranger Behavior

SAT, JAN 27, 7:00 P.M.

Drafts Bar & Grill

The Boastfuls

FRI, JAN 26, 8:00 P.M.

–

Q-Ball

SAT, JAN 27, 8:00 P.M.

Gober’s Deco Lounge

Paul Martin

FRI, JAN 26, 7:00 P.M.

Best Cigar Pub

Mr Jones & Me

FRI, JAN 26, 7:00 P.M.

–

Tom Molinaro

SAT, JAN 27, 7:00 P.M.

Arlo’s Tavern

Sara Hultz & Jesse Mower

FRI, JAN 26, 6:30 P.M.

–

Brendan Smith

SAT, JAN 27, 6:30 P.M.

–

Dustin Douglas

SUN, JAN 28, 3:00 P.M.

RikasaonMain

Mark Nolan Jazz Duo @thejoint53

FRI, JAN 26, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Frost Duo @thejoint53

SAT, JAN 27, 8:00 P.M.

The 1905 Tavern

Rooted Impact

SAT, JAN 27, 8:00 P.M.

ShawneeCraft Taproom

Juggernaut String Band @ Rhythm and Blues

FRI, JAN 26, 7:00 P.M.

–

Grant Wagner @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, JAN 27, 2:00 P.M.

–

The Flex @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, JAN 27, 7:00 P.M.

–

Mark Hannig @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, JAN 28, 2:00 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Outpost

Allan Smith

SAT, JAN 27, 6:00 P.M.

Harry’s

The Black Layer

FRI, JAN 26, 9:00 P.M.

–

The JOB

SAT, JAN 27, 9:00 P.M.

The VSpot Bar

Riley Loftus

THURS, JAN 25, 8:00 P.M.

–

Death Valley Dreams

FRI, JAN 26, 9:00 P.M.

–

Lost Dogs: Pearl Jam Tribute

SAT, JAN 27, 9:00 P.M.

Sherman Theater

Bigfoot’s Listening Lounge @ Sherman Showcase

FRI, JAN 26, 7:00 P.M.

–

Sherma-Con 2024 presents Darkside Burlesque @ Sherman Theater

FRI, JAN 26, 7:00 P.M.

–

Sherma-Con 2024

SAT, JAN 27, 2:00 P.M.

Turkey Hill Brewing Company

Bret Alexander

THURS, JAN 25, 7:00 P.M.

III Guys Restaurant – Edwardsville

Lance Thomas

FRI, JAN 26, 7:00 P.M.

–

Random Rock

SAT, JAN 27, 7:00 P.M.

III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop

Chasing Ashlee

SAT, JAN 27, 7:00 P.M.

AJ’s Bar n’ Grill

DJ Blendmaster5

FRI, JAN 26, 9:00 P.M.

–

Drew Loomis

SAT, JAN 27, 8:30 P.M.

Snapper’s Bar & Grill

Open Mic hosted by Zack Swire

FRI, JAN 26, 8:00 P.M.

–

Jimmy Stranger

SUN, JAN 28, 4:00 P.M.

Poor Richard’s Pub

Friend of the Gypsy

FRI, JAN 26, 7:00 P.M.

–

Smoke & Mirrors

SAT, JAN 27, 8:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, JAN 25, 6:00 P.M.

–

Whiskey ‘N Woods duo

FRI, JAN 26, 7:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

The Gypsy Magic Duo

FRI, JAN 26, 6:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville

The Goodfellas Duo

FRI, JAN 26, 8:00 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

Troy Rusnack

FRI, JAN 26, 8:00 P.M.

–

Steve McDaniel

SAT, JAN 27, 8:00 P.M.

The Woodlands

HeyNah Party @ Streamside

FRI, JAN 26, 9:30 P.M.

–

The Chatter Band @ Streamside

SAT, JAN 27, 9:30 P.M

Broadway Grille

McGeehan Duo

THURS, JAN 25, 7:00 P.M.

–

Rhythm Methods

FRI, JAN 26, 7:00 P.M.

–

Teacher and a Poet

SAT, JAN 27, 7:00 P.M.

–

Serene Green

SUN, JAN 28, 3:00 P.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Kevin Vest

THURS, JAN 25, 7:00 P.M.

–

DJ Pat Moore

FRI, JAN 26, 9:00 P.M.

–

Project 90s

SAT, JAN 27, 8:30 P.M.

Slingshots Bar & Grill

Mare & Meg

FRI, JAN 26, 7:00 P.M.

–

Big King Moose

SAT, JAN 27, 8:00 P.M.

VooDoo Brewing Co.

DJ Brian K & Local Drag Performers @ Juju at the Voodoo

SUN, JAN 28, 6:00 P.M.

River Street Jazz Café

Life After Dead: Grateful Dead Tribute

FRI, JAN 26, 9:00 P.M.

–

Yam Yam

SAT, JAN 27, 9:00 P.M.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Leighann & Company @ Breakers

FRI, JAN 26, 8:30 P.M.

–

The Blend @ Breakers

SAT, JAN 27, 8:30 P.M.

–

The Jason Dumm Band @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, JAN 27, 9:30 P.M.

Mauch Chunk Opera House

New York’s Finest – Tribute to Sting & the Police

FRI, JAN 26, 8:00 P.M.

–

Us & Floyd – The Pink Floyd Experience

SAT, JAN 27, 8:00 P.M.

Benny Brewing Co.

Gone Crazy

FRI, JAN 26, 6:30 P.M.

–

Gracie Jane Sinclair

SAT, JAN 27, 6:30 P.M.

Wind Creek Event Center

The Ultimate Elvis Tribute

THURS, JAN 25, 8:00 P.M.

The Stonehouse

Acoustic Sessions Duo

THURS, JAN 25, 7:00 P.M.

–

Luke Tinklebaugh & Friends

FRI, JAN 26, 8:00 P.M.

–

Friend of the Gypsy

SAT, JAN 27, 8:00 P.M.

Sand Springs Country Club

Those Acoustic Guys – Gino Solo

FRI, JAN 26, 6:00 P.M.

The PourHouse Neighborhood Bar & Grille

Ian Kirk

THURS, JAN 25, 7:30 P.M.

–

Scott Erikson

FRI, JAN 26, 7:30 P.M.

–

Mike Metzgar

SAT, JAN 27, 7:30 P.M.

Boozer’s Sports Bar

CC Music

FRI, JAN 26, 6:00 P.M.

Mutant Brewing

JP Biondo plays music of CAKE

FRI, JAN 26, 6:00 P.M.

