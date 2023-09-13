NEPA Live Music List: September 14 to September 17

This weekend, Electric City Music Conference returns for their 10th Anniversary to honor area musicians and showcase local talent with performances, entertainment, and more throughout Scranton. Scranton Apocalypse Fest comes to the Pavilion at Montage for the first ever ever while Pine Ridge Music Festival takes place all weekend in The Poconos.
See big names like Blue October at the F.M. Kirby Center or experience local bands like Nowhere Slow at the NEPA Fair at Circle Drive-In. For all this and more on what to see this weekend, check out our list below. Always in no particular order.
This week’s cover photo: Scranton Apocalypse Fest takes over Montage Mountain for a day full of metal and hardcore. NEPA-natives, Motionless in White to headline the landmark event for the region.
by: Gabrielle Lang
Pine Ridge Music Festival
Various Bands & Artists
THURS, SEPT 14, THRU SUN, SEPT 17
Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Motionless in White, Parkway Drive, Knocked Loose, etc. @ Scranton Apocalypse Fest
SAT, SEPT 16, 2:30 P.M.
The VSpot
The Steamtown Music Awards
THURS, SEPT 14, 6:00 P.M.
–
The Pink Spiders & Various Artists @ Electric City Music Conference
FRI, SEPT 15, 6:00 P.M. to 1:15 A.M.
–
Various Artists @ Electric City Music Conference
SAT, SEPT 16, 6:00 P.M. to 1:00 A.M.
The Pines Eatery & Spirits
Eagle Rockers
FRI, SEPT 16, 6:30 P.M.
Finnegan’s IRC
Kartune
FRI, SEPT 16, 9:30 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, SEPT 14, 6:00 P.M.
–
Lance Thomas
FRI, SEPT 15, 7:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
Gypsy Magic Duo
FRI, SEPT 15, 6:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville
Stringray
FRI, SEPT 15, 8:00 P.M.
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Chris Shrive
THURS, SEPT 14, 7:00 P.M.
–
The JOB Duo
FRI, SEPT 15, 8:00 P.M.
–
Project 90s
SAT, SEPT 16, 8:30 P.M.
–
The Wanabees @ Sunday Funday
SUN, SEPT 17, 5:00 P.M.
Benny Brewing Co.
Kyle of Always Undecided
FRI, SEPT 15, 6:30 P.M.
–
Whiskey N’ Woods
SAT, SEPT 16, 6:30 P.M.
The Keystone Stage
Big Break Contest: Season 4 Finals
SAT, SEPT 16, 7:00 P.M.
Penn’s Peak
The String Cheese Incident
THURS, SEPT 14, 7:15 P.M.
–
Dead On Live – Acoustic & Electric
FRI, SEPT 15, 8:00 P.M.
–
Damn the Torpedoes – Tom Petty Concert Experience
SAT, SEPT 16, 8:00 P.M.
–
Buckcherry
SUN, SEPT 17, 8:00 P.M.
McGrath’s Pub
Ryan Bogedin
FRI, SEPT 15, 5:00 P.M.
–
Rock God Radio
SAT, SEPT 16, 9:00 P.M.
–
Old Time Jam
SUN, SEPT 17, 2:00 P.M.
Sherman Theater
Best of Foo & Lounge Fly @ 90s Rockfest
SAT, SEPT 16, 7:00 P.M.
Lakeland Orchard
The Chatter
SAT, SEPT 16, 1:00 P.M.
–
Jeffrey James Band
SUN, SEPT 17, 1:00 P.M.
Broadway Grille
Josh Martonyak
THURS, SEPT 14, 7:00 P.M.
–
Justin Skyler
FRI, SEPT 15, 7:00 P.M.
–
Peaches & Wine
SAT, SEPT 16, 7:00 P.M.
–
McGeehan Duo
SUN, SEPT 17, 3:00 P.M.
Hog’s Hollow Saloon
Those Acoustic Guys
SUN, SEPT 17, 2:00 P.M.
River Street Jazz Cafe
Muskrat Flats
FRI, SEPT 15, 8:00 P.M.
–
Cold with University Drive, State of Illusion, and Don’t Panic
SAT, SEPT 16, 8:00 P.M.
Nay Aug Park
Lennoxville Band
SUN, SEPT 17, 1:00 P.M.
–
Clarence Spady & Friends
SUN, SEPT 17, 4:00 P.M.
The Woodlands
Hoopla @ Streamside
SAT, SEPT 16, TBD
Breaker Brewing Outpost
The Pick-Ups Duo
FRI, SEPT 15, 6:00 P.M.
–
Schützengiggles Oompah Band @ Oktoberfest
SAT, SEPT 16, 6:00 P.M.
Snapper’s Bar & Grill
Stranger Behavior
FRI, SEPT 15, 7:00 P.M.
–
Zack Swire
SUN, SEPT 17, 6:00 P.M.
Wind Creek Event Center
Brett Young
THURS, SEPT 14, 8:00 P.M.
–
Chris Botti
SAT, SEPT 16, 8:00 P.M.
The Mines
DJ Venom X @ Glow Party
THURS, SEPT 14, 9:00 P.M.
Original Pocono Pub
Cobra Boyz
FRI, SEPT 15, 8:00 P.M.
–
Jaycee Cuprill
SAT, SEPT 16, 8:00 P.M.
Circle Drive-in
Nowhere Slow @ NEPA Fair
FRI, SEPT 15, 6:00 P.M.
–
Room 108 @ NEPA Fair
SAT, SEPT 16, 4:00 P.M.
–
Black Tie Stereo & Modern Ties @ NEPA Fair
SAT, SEPT 16, 7:00 P.M.
–
Carly Moffa
SUN, SEPT 17, 4:00 P.M.
–
The Little Mermen
SUN, SEPT 17, 6:00 P.M.
Mauch Chunk Opera House
Tusk – Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
FRI & SAT, SEPT 15 & 16, 7:00 P.M.
ShawneeCraft Taproom
Jimmy Brown @ Rhythm & Brews
FRI, SEPT 15, 7:00 P.M.
–
Andrew Moses @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, SEPT 16, 2:00 P.M.
–
Nikki Briar @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, SEPT 16, 7:00 P.M.
–
Better Together @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, SEPT 17, 2:00 P.M.
–
Susan Polcer @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, SEPT 17, 6:00 P.M.
Wilkes-Barre Farmer’s Market
John Stevens Polka Band
THURS, SEPT 14, 10:00 A.M.
Drafts Bar & Grill
2 Chicks, 1 Guitar
THURS, SEPT 14, 6:00 P.M.
–
DJ Tha Boy Maloy
FRI, SEPT 15, 10:00 P.M.
–
We The Living
SAT, SEPT 16, 8:00 P.M.
1905 Tavern
The Broke Pines
FRI, SEPT 15, 6:00 P.M.
Susquehanna Brewing Company
Those Acoustic Guys
FRI, SEPT 15, 7:00 P.M.
F.M. Kirby Center
Tayler Ashton
THURS, SEPT 14, 7:30 P.M.
–
Blue October
FRI, SEPT 15, 8:00 P.M.
–
Joe Nardone Presents Mr. Speed the KISS Tribute Spectacular
SAT, SEPT 16, 7:00 P.M.
Mohegan Pennsylvania
Party on the Patio – Bon Poison a Tribute to Bon Jovi & Poison
THURS, SEPT 14, 7:30 P.M.
–
Down By 5 @ Hive Taphouse
THURS, SEPT 14, 9:30 P.M.
–
DJ Tommy’s After the Patio Party @ Breakers
THURS, SEPT 14, 10:15 P.M.
–
DJ Tommy @ Embers Terrace
FRI, SEPT 15, 6:00 P.M.
–
Reelin’ in the Years @ Breakers
FRI, SEPT 15, 8:30 P.M.
–
Ken Norton Duo @ Hive Taphouse
FRI, SEPT 15, 9:30 P.M.
–
Jay Luke @ Embers Terrace
SAT, SEPT 16, 6:00 P.M.
–
Emily’s Toolbox @ Breakers
SAT, SEPT 16, 8:30 P.M.
–
Toolshed Jack @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, SEPT 16, 9:30 P.M.
Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.