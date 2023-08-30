NEPA Live Music List: August 31 to September 4 – Labor Day Weekend

Celebrate Labor Day 2023 with live music throughout the region. All your favorite NEPA bars, restaurants, festivals, breweries, and other venues have musicians lined up and ready to play the long weekend.

Camp Punksylvania starts Friday, September 1, at the Circle Drive-In for three-days of punk rock. There are also several NEPA fairs with live entertainment scheduled throughout including Allentown Fair, Wyoming County Fair, GDS Fair, and La Festa Italiana.

Find something to go out and see below on our BIG LIVE MUSIC LIST, always in no particular order.

This week’s cover photo: Italian-American jazz and cabaret singer, Vanessa Racci, is one of the many acts performing this Labor Day Wweekend at La Festa Italiana in Scranton’s Courthouse Square. She goes on Sunday, September 3, at 5:00 p.m.

by: Gabrielle Lang

Circle Drive In

Various Artists @ Camp Punksylvania

FRI, SEPT 1, to SUN, SEPT 3

Scranton Courthouse Square

Various Artists @ La Festa Italiana

FRI, SEPT 1, to MON, SEPT 4, ALL DAY

The Great Allentown Fair

Tyler Hubbard

THURS, AUG 31, 7:00 P.M.

–

Nelly

FRI, SEPT 1, 7:00 P.M.

–

Yung Gravy

SAT, SEPT 2, 7:00 P.M.

–

Keith Urban

SUN, SEPT 3, 7:00 P.M.

Greene Dreher Sterling Fair (GDS)

Various Artists

THRU SUN, SEPT 3

Breaker Brewing Company

Just Joe

FRI, SEPT 1, 5:00 P.M.

–

Chuck Paul

SAT, SEPT 2, 5:00 P.M.

–

The Pick-ups Duo

SUN, SEPT 3, 1:00 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Outpost

Bradley Phillip Parks

FRI, SEPT 1, 6:00 P.M.

–

Chris Sansky

SAT, SEPT 2, 6:00 P.M.

–

Fiddle Tamers

SUN, SEPT 3, 12:00 P.M.

Drafts Bar & Grill

Mr Jones and Me

THURS, AUG 31, 6:00 P.M.

–

Jug O Jack

FRI, SEPT 1, 7:00 P.M.

–

Kartune

SAT, SEPT 2, 9:00 P.M.

–

Harkland

SUN, SEPT 3, 3:00 P.M.

Groove Brewing

Mike & Roy Williams

THURS, AUG 31, 6:00 P.M.

The Mines

DJ Venom X @ All College Mixer

THURS, AUG 31, 9:00 P.M.

Wyoming County Fair

Warren Zeiders

SAT, SEPT 2, 7:30 P.M.

–

Bobby Scott

SUN, SEPT 3, 1:00 P.M.

–

Mike Elward & Marcus Welliver

SUN, SEPT 3, 3:00 P.M.

–

Dallas Cart Band

SUN, SEPT 3, 5:00 P.M.

–

Sam Lowe

SUN, SEPT 3, 7:15 P.M.

–

Whey Jennings

SUN, SEPT 3, 9:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, AUG 31, 6:00 P.M.

–

Crash

FRI, SEPT 1, 7:00 P.M.

–

Seasons Trio

SAT, SEPT 2, 7:00 P.M.

–

Second Dimension Duo

SUN, SEPT 3, 1:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

Group Du Jour Trio

FRI, SEPT 1, 6:00 P.M.

Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club

Riley Loftus

THURS, AUG 31, 7:00 P.M.

Mauch Chunk Opera House

Aj Lee & Blue Summit

FRI, SEPT 1, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Stranger – Billy Joel Tribute

SAT, SEPT 2, 7:00 P.M.

Benny Brewing Co.

Ian and Nigel

FRI, SEPT 1, 6:30 P.M.

–

Paul Young Duo

SAT, SEPT 2, 6:30 P.M.

Lakeland Orchard

Boots and Bangs

SAT, SEPT 2, 1:00 P.M.

–

Wand’Ring Aloud

SUN, SEPT 3 1:00 P.M.

–

Déjà Vu

MON, SEPT 4, 1:00 P.M.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Party on the Patio – Tusk a Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

THURS, AUG 31, 7:30 P.M.

–

Hoopla Band @ Hive Taphouse

THURS, AUG 31, 9:30 P.M.

–

DJ Tommy’s After the Patio Party @ Breakers

THURS, AUG 31, 10:15 P.M.

–

The JOB @ Breakers

FRI, SEPT 1, 8:30 P.M.

–

Deuce Duo @ Hive Taphouse

FRI, SEPT 1, 9:30 P.M.

–

Déjà Vu @ Breakers

SAT, SEPT 2, 8:30 P.M.

–

Proud Monkey Radio @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, SEPT 2, 9:30 P.M.

The Woodlands

EZ Boys @ Streamside

SAT, SEPT 2, TBD

–

HeyNahParty @ CourtYard

SAT, SEPT 2, 9:00 P.M.

Susquehanna Brewing Company

All That Glitters

SAT, SEPT 2, 6:00 P.M.

Penn’s Peak

Big Bone Daddy @ Summer Deck Parties

FRI, SEPT 1, 6:30 P.M.

McGrath’s Pub

A Proud Monkey

FRI, SEPT 1, 9:00 P.M.

–

Bryan Banks

SAT, SEPT 2, 8:00 P.M.

Sherman Theater

Queens of Main Street: White Out Party @ Sherman Showcase

FRI, SEPT 1, 8:00 P.M.

–

Various Artists @ StroudFest 2023 (Learn more in our article here)

SAT, SEPT 2, 11:00 A.M.

1905 Tavern

Dem Guyz

SAT, SEPT 2, 8:00 P.M.

Wilkes-Barre Farmer’s Market

Tory V

THURS, AUG 31, 10:00 A.M.

Arlo’s Tavern

Kenneth Norton

FRI, SEPT 1, 6:30 P.M.

–

Jim Carro

SAT, SEPT 2, 6:30 P.M.

–

The Clarence Spady Band

SUN, SEPT 3, 3:00 P.M.

ShawneeCraft Taproom

Cold Swear @ Rhythm & Brews

FRI, SEPT 1, 7:00 P.M.

–

Heart of Stone @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, SEPT 2, 7:00 P.M.

–

Earth Song @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, SEPT 3, 2:00 P.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Chris Shrive

THURS, AUG 31, 7:00 P.M.

–

D-West

FRI, SEPT 1, 8:00 P.M.

–

Keith Stone

SAT, SEPT 2, 9:00 P.M.

Broadway Grille

Peaches & Wine

THURS, AUG 31, 7:00 P.M.

–

Twin Hill

FRI, SEPT 1, 7:00 P.M.

–

Naomi & Alex

SAT, SEPT 2, 7:00 P.M.

–

Bryan Roder

SUN, SEPT 3, 3:00 P.M.

–

Teacher & The Poet

SUN, SEPT 3, 7:00 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

Andrew Moses

FRI, SEPT 1, 8:00 P.M.

–

Govinda Rose

SAT, SEPT 2, 8:00 P.M.

Snapper’s Bar & Grill

40 Watt

FRI, SEPT 1, 8:00 P.M.

Wind Creek Event Center

Joss Stone

FRI, SEPT 1, 8:00 P.M.

The VSpot

Gracie J. Sinclair

THURS, AUG 31, 8:00 P.M.

–

Dance Hall Devils

FRI, SEPT 1, 9:00 P.M.

–

Nowhere Slow

SAT, SEPT 2, 9:00 P.M.

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.