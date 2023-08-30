NEPA Live Music List: August 31 to September 4 – Labor Day Weekend

Celebrate Labor Day 2023 with live music throughout the region. All your favorite NEPA bars, restaurants, festivals, breweries, and other venues have musicians lined up and ready to play the long weekend.
Camp Punksylvania starts Friday, September 1, at the Circle Drive-In for three-days of punk rock. There are also several NEPA fairs with live entertainment scheduled throughout including Allentown Fair, Wyoming County Fair, GDS Fair, and La Festa Italiana.
Find something to go out and see below on our BIG LIVE MUSIC LIST, always in no particular order.
This week’s cover photo: Italian-American jazz and cabaret singer, Vanessa Racci, is one of the many acts performing this Labor Day Wweekend at La Festa Italiana in Scranton’s Courthouse Square. She goes on Sunday, September 3, at 5:00 p.m.
by: Gabrielle Lang
Circle Drive In
Various Artists @ Camp Punksylvania
FRI, SEPT 1, to SUN, SEPT 3
Scranton Courthouse Square
Various Artists @ La Festa Italiana
FRI, SEPT 1, to MON, SEPT 4, ALL DAY
The Great Allentown Fair
Tyler Hubbard
THURS, AUG 31, 7:00 P.M.
–
Nelly
FRI, SEPT 1, 7:00 P.M.
–
Yung Gravy
SAT, SEPT 2, 7:00 P.M.
–
Keith Urban
SUN, SEPT 3, 7:00 P.M.
Greene Dreher Sterling Fair (GDS)
Various Artists
THRU SUN, SEPT 3
Breaker Brewing Company
Just Joe
FRI, SEPT 1, 5:00 P.M.
–
Chuck Paul
SAT, SEPT 2, 5:00 P.M.
–
The Pick-ups Duo
SUN, SEPT 3, 1:00 P.M.
Breaker Brewing Outpost
Bradley Phillip Parks
FRI, SEPT 1, 6:00 P.M.
–
Chris Sansky
SAT, SEPT 2, 6:00 P.M.
–
Fiddle Tamers
SUN, SEPT 3, 12:00 P.M.
Drafts Bar & Grill
Mr Jones and Me
THURS, AUG 31, 6:00 P.M.
–
Jug O Jack
FRI, SEPT 1, 7:00 P.M.
–
Kartune
SAT, SEPT 2, 9:00 P.M.
–
Harkland
SUN, SEPT 3, 3:00 P.M.
Groove Brewing
Mike & Roy Williams
THURS, AUG 31, 6:00 P.M.
The Mines
DJ Venom X @ All College Mixer
THURS, AUG 31, 9:00 P.M.
Wyoming County Fair
Warren Zeiders
SAT, SEPT 2, 7:30 P.M.
–
Bobby Scott
SUN, SEPT 3, 1:00 P.M.
–
Mike Elward & Marcus Welliver
SUN, SEPT 3, 3:00 P.M.
–
Dallas Cart Band
SUN, SEPT 3, 5:00 P.M.
–
Sam Lowe
SUN, SEPT 3, 7:15 P.M.
–
Whey Jennings
SUN, SEPT 3, 9:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, AUG 31, 6:00 P.M.
–
Crash
FRI, SEPT 1, 7:00 P.M.
–
Seasons Trio
SAT, SEPT 2, 7:00 P.M.
–
Second Dimension Duo
SUN, SEPT 3, 1:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
Group Du Jour Trio
FRI, SEPT 1, 6:00 P.M.
Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club
Riley Loftus
THURS, AUG 31, 7:00 P.M.
Mauch Chunk Opera House
Aj Lee & Blue Summit
FRI, SEPT 1, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Stranger – Billy Joel Tribute
SAT, SEPT 2, 7:00 P.M.
Benny Brewing Co.
Ian and Nigel
FRI, SEPT 1, 6:30 P.M.
–
Paul Young Duo
SAT, SEPT 2, 6:30 P.M.
Lakeland Orchard
Boots and Bangs
SAT, SEPT 2, 1:00 P.M.
–
Wand’Ring Aloud
SUN, SEPT 3 1:00 P.M.
–
Déjà Vu
MON, SEPT 4, 1:00 P.M.
Mohegan Pennsylvania
Party on the Patio – Tusk a Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
THURS, AUG 31, 7:30 P.M.
–
Hoopla Band @ Hive Taphouse
THURS, AUG 31, 9:30 P.M.
–
DJ Tommy’s After the Patio Party @ Breakers
THURS, AUG 31, 10:15 P.M.
–
The JOB @ Breakers
FRI, SEPT 1, 8:30 P.M.
–
Deuce Duo @ Hive Taphouse
FRI, SEPT 1, 9:30 P.M.
–
Déjà Vu @ Breakers
SAT, SEPT 2, 8:30 P.M.
–
Proud Monkey Radio @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, SEPT 2, 9:30 P.M.
The Woodlands
EZ Boys @ Streamside
SAT, SEPT 2, TBD
–
HeyNahParty @ CourtYard
SAT, SEPT 2, 9:00 P.M.
Susquehanna Brewing Company
All That Glitters
SAT, SEPT 2, 6:00 P.M.
Penn’s Peak
Big Bone Daddy @ Summer Deck Parties
FRI, SEPT 1, 6:30 P.M.
McGrath’s Pub
A Proud Monkey
FRI, SEPT 1, 9:00 P.M.
–
Bryan Banks
SAT, SEPT 2, 8:00 P.M.
Sherman Theater
Queens of Main Street: White Out Party @ Sherman Showcase
FRI, SEPT 1, 8:00 P.M.
–
Various Artists @ StroudFest 2023 (Learn more in our article here)
SAT, SEPT 2, 11:00 A.M.
1905 Tavern
Dem Guyz
SAT, SEPT 2, 8:00 P.M.
Wilkes-Barre Farmer’s Market
Tory V
THURS, AUG 31, 10:00 A.M.
Arlo’s Tavern
Kenneth Norton
FRI, SEPT 1, 6:30 P.M.
–
Jim Carro
SAT, SEPT 2, 6:30 P.M.
–
The Clarence Spady Band
SUN, SEPT 3, 3:00 P.M.
ShawneeCraft Taproom
Cold Swear @ Rhythm & Brews
FRI, SEPT 1, 7:00 P.M.
–
Heart of Stone @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, SEPT 2, 7:00 P.M.
–
Earth Song @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, SEPT 3, 2:00 P.M.
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Chris Shrive
THURS, AUG 31, 7:00 P.M.
–
D-West
FRI, SEPT 1, 8:00 P.M.
–
Keith Stone
SAT, SEPT 2, 9:00 P.M.
Broadway Grille
Peaches & Wine
THURS, AUG 31, 7:00 P.M.
–
Twin Hill
FRI, SEPT 1, 7:00 P.M.
–
Naomi & Alex
SAT, SEPT 2, 7:00 P.M.
–
Bryan Roder
SUN, SEPT 3, 3:00 P.M.
–
Teacher & The Poet
SUN, SEPT 3, 7:00 P.M.
Original Pocono Pub
Andrew Moses
FRI, SEPT 1, 8:00 P.M.
–
Govinda Rose
SAT, SEPT 2, 8:00 P.M.
Snapper’s Bar & Grill
40 Watt
FRI, SEPT 1, 8:00 P.M.
Wind Creek Event Center
Joss Stone
FRI, SEPT 1, 8:00 P.M.
The VSpot
Gracie J. Sinclair
THURS, AUG 31, 8:00 P.M.
–
Dance Hall Devils
FRI, SEPT 1, 9:00 P.M.
–
Nowhere Slow
SAT, SEPT 2, 9:00 P.M.
Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.