WILKES-BARRE — Rockin’ the River summer concert series saw another excellent turn-out on Friday, July 21 for “An Evening With Stevie: Tribute to Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac” with opening act, Plus 3.

A little rain didn’t deter the crowd. Once the storm passed, the skies cleared up just in time for the sun to set over Millennium Circle. Attendees got to hear all their Fleetwood and Stevie favorites such as “Rihannon” and “Dreams” from the River Common lawn. They also enjoyed food and drinks by local vendors.

The Stevie-themed Friday also saw a special guest performance by local rocker, Dustin Douglas, who joined the band on-stage to play “Landslide,” “Big Love” and more. In fact, there were a lot of recognizable NEPA musicians up there!

The outdoor concert trilogy in Downtown Wilkes-Barre concludes Friday, July 28, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with The Badlees and special guests, Joe Burke & Co.