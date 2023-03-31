April is here in Northeastern Pennsylvania and that means everything is opening for the spring and summer. Catch big-name concerts, famous authors, wine festivals, and more unique entertainment throughout the 570 this month.

1. RailRiders Games @ PNC Field – April

Opening day at PNC Field in Moosic is Friday, March 31…okay not technically April but Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders will be back in season with regularly-scheduled games throughout April and on through the fall. Our local ballpark is always a great option for an affordable, fun night-out, with (or without) the whole family.

2. Sam Morril @ F.M. Kirby Center – Saturday, April 1

Comedian, Sam Morril hits the F.M. Kirby Center stage in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, April 1 for his Class Act Tour. The rising New York City comedy star brings all his crude, craveable humor. The Weekender got a chance to know Sam Morril, his rising career, and what’s next for the comedian ahead of the show in our interview here.

3. Silverstein @ The Sherman Theater – Sunday, April 2

Post-hardcore band, Silverstein headlines a SOLD OUT show in Stroudsburg for this Misery Made Me tour and it’s sure to be a headbanger. They’ll be joined by special guests SeeYouSpaceCowboy, dayseeker, and One Step Closer for a beautiful blend of both the new and the nostalgic scenes. Silverstein was a mainstay of the 2000s emo scene and they are still leading shows and dropping music.

4. First Friday Grand Opening @ The Gallery of Scranton – Friday, April 7

The Gallery of Scranton opens its doors for the very first time at April’s First Friday Scranton. The new art haven is set to reveal its first collection, “The Artist’s Soul,” which features pieces from Scranton artist Helen Lavelle. Other featured works can be found from prominent Northeast Pennsylvania artists Robert Bergstrasser, Michele Davis, Paul DeLuca, Timothy Hawkesworth, Earl Lehman, Allison Maslow, Travis Prince and Frank Wengen.

5. Kenny Chesney @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza – Saturday, April 8

Country legend, Kenny Chesney comes to Wilkes-Barre this April for his I Go Back Tour, with featured guest, Kelsea Ballerini. This superstar has recorded over 20 albums, released over 40 Top 10 hits, and continues touring…seemingly every year. He’s bound to give the Mohegan Sun Arena a show to remember.

6. Shinedown & Three Day Grace @ The Mohegan Sun Arena – Monday, April 10

Don’t worry if country isn’t your thing, a few days later you can see Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and From Ashes to New rock out the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on April 10 at 7:00 p.m. Shinedown is a multi-platinum modern rock band that has dropped HITS for years, so it’ll be exciting to see them bring that brooding hard rock energy to the stage.

7. Elon Musk Night @ The Mines – Thursday, April 13

Love him or hate him, maybe we should…celebrate him? What could Elon Musk Night at a club be like? Honestly, I’m dying to know and I couldn’t resist throwing this wildcard onto the list. The Mines Underground in Wilkes-Barre invites you to find out for yourself on April 13 for “Elon Musk Night” hosted by DJ Venom X.

8. Electric City Tattoo Convention @ Hilton Scranton – April 14 to April 16

The Electric City Tattoo Convention returns in April 2023 for its 12th year for three full days. Get tattooed by over 200 tattoo artists from the area and all over the country and this celebration of body art like no other! The event, full of walk-in tattoos and tattoo contests, is hosted by Electric City Tattoo in Scranton and will be held in the Hilton hotel. Tickets are sold at the door and cash-only!

9. Jim Thorpe Independent Film Festival @ Mauch Chunk Opera House – April 20 to April 23

The sixth annual Jim Thorpe Independent Film Festival is set to bring indie films, live music, and creative culture to the beautiful town. The four-day festival celebrates independent filmmakers, both locally and globally, with a lineup of 80 handpicked films throughout the weekend at the Mauch Chunk Opera House.

10. An Evening with Mitch Albom – The Theater at North – Thursday, April 20

There is basically a 90% chance you have one of his novels on your shelf at this very moment. Wildly important American author, Mitch Albom, comes to Scranton’s Theater at North for a speaking event and book signing. Come out and meet the famous writer behind “The Five People You Meet in Heaven” and “Tuesdays with Morrie.”

11. Montage Mountain BrewFest @ Montage Mountain – April 21-22

Try all the best craft beers at Montage Mountain’s annual BrewFest. There will be plenty of food, vendors, and of course, craft beer samples from breweries, big and small, far and wide. This is always a popular day on the mountain, with plenty of fun, entertainment, and brews to go around.

12. J. Philip Richards Exhibit @ Circle Centre for the Arts – April 21

The Circle Centre for the Arts’ Sandra Dyczewski Maffei Gallery unveils a post-humous collection by J. Philip Richards for Third Friday in Wilkes-Barre. The exhibit features work from throughout his lifetime as an American artist. J. Philip Richards was regarded highly for his beautiful landscape paintings that aren’t quite like anything else.

13. Radical WineFest @ The Roller Derby Factory – Saturday, April 22

First of all, you need to know that NEPA has a women’s roller derby team, and, second of all, you can support them by coming out to drink wine. The Radical WineFest, hosted by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Roller Derby will feature 30 vendors including everything from wine samplings to food trucks, oracle readings to massage therapy.

14. Falling in Reverse @ The Sherman Theater – April 27

Metal loves NEPA, and NEPA loves metal. Post-hardcore band Falling in Reverse JUST announced a show at The Sherman Theater in Stroudsburg for the end of April ahead of their full summer 2023 tour. The special guest for this concert is still to be announced.

15. Pennsylvania Polkafest @ Genetti’s Ballroom – April 29

At the end of April, Pennsylvania Polkafest kicks off for the first year ever in Downtown Wilkes-Barre. Featured acts include 18-time Grammy Winner Jimmy Sturr, TSO’s Chris Caffery, and tons of live polka music throughout the day.

