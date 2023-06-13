Meet-and-greet with Maddison Black and Melinda Bennett set for Saturday

WILKES-BARRE — The author and illustrator of a new local children’s book will hold a meet-and-greet this weekend at the Osterhout Free Library.

“Get Set, Get Ready: A Tour of Wilkes-Barre with Tony and Debi,” written by Maddison Black and illustrated by Melinda Bennett, takes young readers on a journey around some well-known downtown destinations.

Black and Bennett will appear at the library at 11 a.m. on Saturday for a book reading followed by a discussion of the Wilkes-Barre sites mentioned in the book and their history.

This charming story follows the adventures of Tony and Debi as they explore the vibrant and bustling downtown streets. Along the way, they discover unique shops, restaurants, and landmarks, making new friends and experiencing the town’s rich history and culture.

But their journey doesn’t stop there.

Tony and Debi find their way to the Fine Arts Fiesta, an annual arts festival, which takes place every May on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. The festival brings together artists and performers of all kinds, filling the square with music, food, and vibrant colors from all types of talented artists and their work.

Copies of the book will be available for $10 each.

Black was born and raised in the Wilkes-Barre area. She is a 2020 graduate of Wilkes University with a BFA in Musical Theatre and BA in English Writing. Maddison became involved with this project due to her sentimental relationship with the local library.

As a girl, she loved going to the various local libraries every weekend with her grandfather. Additionally, Black has a passion for working with children and has performed at Amusement Parks and Resorts across Pennsylvania such as Knoebels Grove, The Great Wolf Lodge and Hersheypark. Recently relocating to the Las Vegas area, she now works background in film and television.

Her most recent project was as a featured extra in the Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan action comedy “The Family Plan.” Black’s life-long dream has been to be a professional entertainer, and she plans to proudly take her Northeastern Pennsylvania roots every step of the way with her.

Bennett is an accomplished visual designer, formally educated in graphic design, an alumnus of Keystone College and has professional background experience in digital art, stationery, home decor, and retail goods. She possesses a compassionate curiosity for art with an eagerness to continue learning traditional forms of mix media and typography. She admires the beauty and process of art as a whole.

Bennett is the proud founder of Brilliant Mix Design. As an entrepreneur, she strives to provide multifaceted services from her creative knowledge base. She enjoys using her skills and contributes time toward exciting projects and everyday opportunities.

Bennett is motivated to help to make a difference and encourages others to achieve their goals as well. She finds all her inspiration from her two daughters, husband, and extended family. Proudly raised in Northeastern Pennsylvania, Bennett currently lives in Kingston. She hopes to continue immersing herself more in her community by helping in any way she can, exploring new adventures and drawing everything that catches her eye along the way.