WEST HAZLETON – If the cold doesn’t bother you, celebrate this winter at ICE4U2C with Damenti’s Restaurant’s upcoming ice bar.

World-champion sculptors are already carving this year’s ice sculpture display as Damenti’s owner Kevin McDonald prepares for the unveiling on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

After the big reveal, the ice sculpture bar at this contemporary American restaurant will be open every day from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. through the end of February. Just a $5 donation to enjoy this unique experience on Bowman Hill Road.

Each week the cost of admission will benefit a different nonprofit organization. Beneficiaries for 2023 include SAFE, Helping Hands, Palermo Foundation, Allied Services, United Way of Greater Hazleton, and Ice Alaska.

When asked about his motivation to start this icy art movement, McDonald said, “Why did the caveman put art on the wall? So that people will come and see it.”

That’s why these one-of-a-kind ice sculptures will be proudly displayed for the community to enjoy, admire and interact with.

“These are the Michaelangelos of ice,” said McDonald of the ice-sculptor superstars he gathered for this showcase.

These experts aren’t just the best ice sculptors in NEPA, they’re the best in all of the world. Two carvers are from Fairbanks, Alaska. Steve Brice has won world-champion 21 times and Heather Brice has 10 world championships. World-renowned ice sculptors, Jeff Kaiser and Steve Dean will also complete several cold masterpieces for ICE4U2C.

McDonald actually has 45 years of ice experience himself. Although he’s been a chef all his life, he was introduced to ice sculptures while working in a kitchen and jumped at the opportunity to learn. After carving a playhouse out of ice for his daughter one year, McDonald became hooked on the hobby and began finding ways to incorporate the art into his business.

“ICE4U2C is such a special event for Northeastern Pennsylvania,” said Kevin McDonald. “In addition to bringing world champion carvers to our area, this event allows the public to witness up close and personal how, with chainsaws, and smaller hand and power tools, carvers can transform a block of ice into an original, one-of-a-kind piece of art in a relatively short period of time.

“In some instances, guest can watch a carving from start to finish in the same amount of time it would take to watch a movie or have a great dinner in our dining room.”

Attendees can look forward to winter-themed cocktails, many crafted right out of the ice. You can even buy a hunk of ice “to go” and keep a piece of the art experience for charity.