MOOSIC — “Live Nation,” along with the Allman Brothers Band, Thursday revealed the daily lineup for the 10th anniversary of The Peach Music Festival — the four-day live music and camping experience coming to Montage Mountain from Thursday, June 30, through Sunday, July 3.

Individual tickets will go on sale on Friday (May 27) at 10 a.m. at ThePeachMusicFestival.com.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of The Peach Music Festival, Trey Anastasio Band and The Black Crowes will headline The Festival, and be joined by Billy Strings, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Goose, the Revivalists, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, and the reunion of The Word.

Additionally, Trouble No More, featuring Brandon “Taz” Niederaurer (guitar/vocals), Daniel Donato (guitar/vocals), Dylan Niederaurer (bass guitar), Jack Ryan (drums), Lamar Williams Jr. (vocals), Nikki Glaspie (drums), Peter Levin (keys) and Roosevelt Collier (pedal steel guitar), will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Festival’s founders, the Allman Brothers Band’s seminal “Eat A Peach” album.

The Peach Music Festival, which was inspired by the legendary music of the Allman Brothers Band, will feature founding member Jaimoe with Jaimoe and Friends, as well as Friends of the Brothers, and Brother & Sister (featuring Butch’s kids, Melody and Vaylor).

Thursday, June 30

Billy Strings, Trouble No More: Performing Eat A Peach, Keller Williams, Samantha Fish, Midnight North, Yam Yam, Consider the Source, JD Simo, Miss Mojo, Carly Moffett, and Tand Band.

Friday, July 1

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, Steel Pulse, Andy Frasco & the U.N., Eric Krasno & the Assembly, the Motet, Marco Benevento, the Bogie Band featuring Joe Russo, Lacuna featuring Tom Hamilton & Holly Bowling, Doom Flamingo, Kitchen Dwellers, The Nth Power featuring Jennfier Hartswick, Funk You, Eggy, Little Stranger, Brother & Sister, Snacktime, Wax Owls, Gabriel Kelly, Evanoff, and the Jauntee.

Saturday, July 2

Trey Anastasio Band, Goose, the Revivalists, Ripe, Rayland Baxter, Celisse, Karina Rykman, Jaimoe and Friends, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer and Friends, the Shady Recruits, Neighbor, Melt, Cordovas, Friends of the Brothers, Cycles, One Time Weekend, Pixie & the Partygrass Boys, Chalk Dinosaur, Dry Reef, JB Strauss, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, and Muskrat Lightning.

Sunday, July 3

The Black Crowes, the Word featuring Robert Randolph, John Medeski, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, and Ray Ray Holloman, G. Love & the Juice, the Wailers, Duane Betts, Star Kitchen, Spaga, Tauk, Dogs In A Pile, Maggie Rose, Daniel Donato &. Friends, Hannah Wicklund, the Wild Feathers, Bobby Lee Rodgers, Sicard Hollow, GA-20, and Great Time.

The VIP sets, performed exclusively to VIP ticket holders in the “Midland” above the water park with fire pits, a bar, and concession stands, will feature Andy Frasco’s World Saving Podcast with special guests, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer with Kanika, the Cordovas performing an acoustic set, Daniel Donato, Dogs In A Pile, Duane Betts, Karina Rykman performing a DJ set, Kitchen Dwellers, and Maggie Rose.

To purchase VIP tickets, ticket packages, reserve travel packages, camping, glamping tent, RV passes, and individual tickets, or for the most up-to-date information on the Peach Music Festival, including additional artist announcements, visit ThePeachMusicFestival.com. And, follow on Facebook/ThePeachMusicFestival and on Twitter @PeachMusicFest.

In addition to the four days of live music with over 50 artists, this one-of-a-kind experience features food and craft vendors on the grounds and access to the scenic Montage Mountain Ski Resort’s large water park, zip line and ski lift rides.

The 10th-anniversary celebration of The Peach Music Festival will conclude with a spectacular Independence Day Weekend fireworks display on Sunday, July 3.

The Peach Music Festival began in 2012 as the first-ever Allman Brothers Band-inspired festival in the Northeast and has quickly evolved into one of the most highly-anticipated summer musical events loved by music enthusiasts from across the nation.