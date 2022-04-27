🔊 Listen to this

The Sherman Theater announced that the Hellzapoppin Circus SideShow Revue will take the stage on Main Street in Stroudsburg on Saturday, May 7. Tickets are on sale now.

Hellzapoppin is a high energy rock-n-roll circus stunt show with loud music, strobe lights and live stunts that can be considered extreme to some people.

Named after the most successful Broadway musical and movie from the late ’30s and ’40s, Hellzapoppin is the world’s largest international touring rock-n-roll circus sideshow. This Super-Group vaudeville freak show of wonder has performed well over 3,000 shows and in 16 countries. They’ve toured with some of the biggest and most famous rock bands on the planet.

Spectators will experience one of the world’s last authentic circus sideshows featuring death defying stunts using the human anatomy and demonstrations of mind over matter, yet with no blood and no pain. You’ve seen these world famous performers on AMC’s Freak Show, Ripley’s Believe It Not, Guinness World Records, Discovery Channel, Travel Channel, America’s Got Talent and more. Hellzapoppin features record breaking LIVE stunts like fire eating and fire breathing, magic and illusions, acrobatic stunts, hand balancing, foot archery, sword swallowing, juggling, unicycling and more. You’ll see human curiosities such as a real live half-man that is cut in half at the waist and walks bare-handed on razor sharp broken shards of glass … while on fire.

Show is all ages and parental guidance is suggested.