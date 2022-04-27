🔊 Listen to this

TUNKHANNOCK — From June 2 to 5, the NEPA Bluegrass Festival will be returning to Lazy Brook Park in Tunkhannock. This marks the 15th year since this festival was brought to this area.

“COVID was really a difficult thing so last year our festival was the biggest one we ever had,” said Christ Stewart, co-promoter and vendor coordinator. “I think people can feel safe when they come since we’re outside and just camping with your friends and just the fellowship is something that we totally encourage people to come and do.”

The festival will begin its first day at 8 a.m. on June 2, and people with weekend passes can begin setting up their campsite at the park. There will be no live music performances on this day, so people coming to camp or stay for the day can visit the vendors and go shopping.

The live performances will start at 11 a.m. on both Friday and Saturday and noon for the last day of the festival, which is Sunday, June 5. Performances will take place on the traditional (main) stage and the progressive stage.

“We have two stages going on simultaneously but they are so far geographically away from each other that you can’t hear or even see that that’s [both stages] going on at the same time,” explained Stewart.

The headline acts that will be performing on the main stage this year are the Malpass Brother, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Lorraine Jordan and Carolina Road, Danny Paisley and the Southern Grass, Larry Stephenson Band, Mason Porter, The Plate Scrapers and Country Current, which is the U.S. Navy’s bluegrass band. While the live music is going on people can also buy or make food, play games, shop or attend an instructional workshop.

For this festival, there are two different passes for people of all ages to purchase, the weekend pass and the day pass. Those who purchase weekend passes are able to camp, and only those with advanced weekend passes can camp for free.

Those who purchase a weekend pass at the gate are expected to pay an additional fee to camp. An advanced weekend pass costs $85, but weekend passes purchased at the gate may cost up to $95, depending on how many nights are spent camping.

As for the day passes, on Thursday it costs $20, Friday and Saturday is $37 each day and Sunday is a $22. These passes only allow people to stay until the performances end for the night and will not let people camp.

“It’s a great time,” said Stewart. “Families and friends come on out.”

If interested in attending the NEPA Bluegrass Festival, purchase passes online at nepabluegrass.com.