This. Is. My. Favorite. Scotch.

I was searching high and low for a more interesting lede, but when something is as good as Ardbeg 10 Year, well, the direct approach seems best.

When I first began this journey into the Wonderful World of Whisky, I was timid when it came to the Islay offerings. If you’ve read my stuff in the past, then you’re familiar with the “why.” If not, well allow me to briefly paint the picture for you…

Islay (pronounced EYE-LUH … I have no idea how to properly do whatever the hell it is Webster’s does) is the southernmost of the Inner Hebrides of Scotland (west coast). It is home to nine distilleries. We have: Ardbeg, Lagavulin, Laphroaig, Bruichladdich, Bowmore, Bunnahabhain, Ardnahoe, Caol Ila and Kilchoman, all located on tiny Islay.

As I’ve said in the past, the Islay malts are known for their heavily peated, absurdly smoky whiskies. Think of robbing your buddy’s stepdad’s bar in high school and taking a pull from a dark green bottle and almost dying — yeah, that’s Islay (and based off of a real-life experience). This little island is swinging with some serious knockout power.

I suppose it’s fitting then that I originally wrote this review while watching the first UFC Card from Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Dana White and co. secured the tiny island to continue to provide entertainment throughout high-pandemic times. It was affectionately dubbed “Fight Island” and those events certainly helped to navigate those murky waters. Anyway, back to the whisky …

The first dram I had, I couldn’t help but think of “Christmas Meats” a la honeyed ham with brown sugar, baked and stuffed turkey and NEPA charcuterie. You can almost chew this whiskey. While oily, there’s just something thick about this dram, both in the nose and in the mouthfeel. Perhaps it’s just me, but for whatever reason, I equate a rich, dark brown with a full-bodied whisky. However, the truth is that many distillers actually add artificial coloring. Ardbeg does not, and the result is a whisky that has all the coloring of pure gasoline. And I am pretty damn sure that if you dumped a 5th (750 mL) in your gas tank, you’d get decent mileage.

During another tasting with an old friend of mine, I had told him that it smelled and tasted like a gnarly old sailor, his beard unkempt and bushy and white. He smokes a pipe and walks with a heavy limp. I realized later that I was thinking of Willem Dafoe’s character in “The Lighthouse.” If you haven’t seen that one, I found it to be a wonderful film. This whisky reminded me of the bleak and dreary storm on the island as Dafoe and Robert Pattinson’s characters slowly descend into complete and utter madness.

The entire film is in black and white. The mermaid hallucinations and souls of dead mariners possessing seagulls – Poseidon himself pushing the two to murder.

While not entirely relative, this is the whisky you reach for after a day of 20-year-olds trying to describe their feelings as “big sad” while blaming the world for their issues without looking in the mirror. Oh, there have been many of those days.

This most recent tasting — the one where I write about it, I’m reminded of sitting in my concrete and dirt floor basement in Bear Creek. I’m 16. My grandfather is stocking the wood stove with freshly split logs. It’s October and we need to keep warm. He still smells slightly like oil and diesel fuel — messing around with the backhoe or the dump truck. I can still vaguely smell Marlboro on my hands from a woods party the night before. He’s telling me stories and giving me life lessons and promising that he won’t tell my mom that he caught me sneaking back in the night prior and that I had most definitely been drinking. Budweiser and Wild Turkey. Marlboro 27’s. Bonfires and a particular, familiar skunky aroma, and sick and mud and four-wheeling … perhaps some seaweed found its way back into those woods?

It’s a damn fine whisky. It spits in the face of all of the garbage I used to partake in. If given the chance to step into the Octagon, Ardbeg 10 would be Cowboy Cerrone — Anyone, Anytime, Anywhere — except it would be undefeated.

Every win by first round knockout. Rival alcohols would tremble at the thought of being locked in a cage with Ardbeg 10. At roughly $60, it’s an absolute bargain. Each sip is a Crucible, a Hajj, a 5-rounder for the Heavyweight belt. Only the strong survive this one. And the rewards are decadent.