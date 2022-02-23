🔊 Listen to this

Renowned quartet Gov’t Mule — led by Grammy Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, and producer Warren Haynes — has announced a run of headlining Spring tour dates supporting their critically acclaimed, chart-topping blues album, Heavy Load Blues, including a stop at the F.M. Kirby Center on April 13 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available online at kirbycenter.org, at the Kirby Center Box Office and charge by phone at 570-826-1100.

“We’ve really been looking forward to getting back out on the road and doing a ‘proper’ tour to play all these new songs,” shared Haynes. “I don’t know who’s more excited — the fans or the band. We can’t wait to get back to playing every night. Most of these venues are ones we’ve played before and love, but there are a few new places we’re eager to visit. We’re also thrilled to reschedule our New Year’s shows and continue our ‘Black and Blue’ theme, which I think is different from what people may have expected. See you out there!”