Little Feat will return to the F.M. Kirby Center on April 15 with special guest Hot Tuna.

It turns out that Feat Fans were as excited about the return of Little Feat as the band members. After the warm reception they gave the “By Request Tour” in November, more shows were added in the South in January, leading to Feat Camp in Jamaica. Then the “Waiting for Columbus Tour” was announced, which will start March 4 in Columbus, Ohio. And that was clearly not enough.

So put on your dancing shoes, because Feat is adding more shows.

Little Feat returns to the F. M. Kirby Center on Friday, April 15, at 8 p.m., and will feature special guest Hot Tuna.

Tickets are available online at kirbycenter.org, at the Sundance Vacations Box Office at the F.M. Kirby Center and charge by phone at 570-826-1100.

As part of coming back together, the band re-recorded the classic “Fat Man in a Bathtub.”

Making a truly great live rock and roll album is an enormous challenge, so difficult that they are a rarity. Waiting for Columbus is a consensus member of that very exclusive club.

Jerry Garcia once said that making a studio album was like building a ship in a bottle; with skill and oceans of patience, you could make something beautiful. But playing live and recording it was like being on a ship in a raging storm. Feat’s trademark blend of California rock, funk, folk, jazz, country, rockabilly, and New Orleans swamp boogie rested on a base of improvisational skill and jazz-based chops that made their live shows special, and on Columbus those abilities are on triumphant display.

In August 1977, the band brought along a recording team to four shows in London and then three in Washington, D.C., and they captured sonic gold. Backed by the Tower of Power horn section, with whom they’d recorded Feats Don’t Fail Me Now, they romped through extended versions of a stellar song selection that included “Fat Man in the Bathtub,” “Spanish Moon,” “Dixie Chicken,” “Sailin’ Shoes,” and “Feats Don’t Fail Me Now,” as well as the iconic truck driver’s lament, “Willin’,” the song that got Lowell out of the Mothers of Invention and gave birth to Little Feat. Generations of listeners have worn out the original vinyl, and the digital world will carry that heritage forward.

Hearing it again is something every Feat Fan looks forward to. It’s time to lace up your dancing shoes.

Little Feat 2021-22 features Bill Payne (keyboards, vocals), Kenny Gradney (bass), Sam Clayton (percussion and vocals), Fred Tackett (guitars and vocals), Scott Sharrard (guitars and vocals), and Tony Leone (drums).

For more information, go to www.littlefeat.net.

Hot Tuna, Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady, perform with a well-honed and solid power — always in the groove from their years of experience and mutual inspiration. Started as a side project during Jefferson Airplane days, the constant, the very definition of Hot Tuna, has always been Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady. The two boyhood pals have never wavered in one of the most enduring friendships in Rock history.

From their days playing together as teenagers in the Washington, D.C. area, through years of inventive Psylodelic rock in San Francisco (1996 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees), to their current acoustic and electric blues sound, no one has more consistently led American music for the last 50 years than Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady, the founders and continuing core members of Hot Tuna. At the 2016 Grammys, Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady were honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards.