STROUDSBURG — The Sherman Theater announced today that Badfish — a Tribute to Sublime — will perform as part of the band’s 20th Anniversary tour. Young Lion will join Badfish on April 20 at 524 Main St., Stroudsburg.

Encompassing the sense of place and purpose long associated with Sublime’s music, Badfish continues to channel the spirit of Sublime with a fury not felt for some time. What separates Badfish from other tribute bands is that they have replicated Sublime’s essence, developing a scene and dedicated following most commonly reserved for label-driven, mainstream acts. Badfish make their mark on the audience by playing with the spirit of Sublime. They perform not as Sublime would have, or did, but as Badfish does.

Young Lion brings a blend of roots, rock and reggae to the stage. Their live performances incude improvisation on their songs which provides listeners with a fresh experience every time they see Young Lion perform.