We recently celebrated posting about our 100th creative as part of our weekly Sunday Spotlight Series. Time flies when you’re spotlighting amazing humans doing incredible things.

We’re excited to continue shining the light and sharing about some of our recent Sunday Spotlights. Without further ado, meet Brandon and Meghan:

Brandon Guy Smith — Glass Maker & Metal Worker

Brandon is a glass maker and metal worker from Factoryville. He is the head of the glass program at Keystone College where he teaches and makes his own creations. His work switches between representational and nonrepresentational sculpture, functional ware and installation work. Occasionally, he incorporates imagery into his vessels at times, as well as mixed media and found objects.

Brandon began his journey by earning an associate degree of Art in Painting from the Community College of Philadelphia. Afterwards, he enrolled at the Tyler School of Art. While there, he registered for a glass class during his second semester that made him fall in love with the practice. From there, he switched his major and the rest was history.

His creative process mirrors his mind in that it is always going. The core practice resides with the hot glass work, but within that, he lets the idea of the piece dictate what it needs out of him. Nature and the landscape of NEPA is Brandon’s biggest inspiration.

For him, being creative is the same as breathing. It’s not a choice, but simply how it is.

You can follow Brandon on Instagram and view his work on his website.

Website: http://www.bsmithglass.com

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/bsmithglass

Meghan D’Agostino — Baker

Meghan D’Agostino is the owner of Sugar Lush, an at-home, made-to-order bakery.

As a child, Meghan always played it safe. She was taught to be smart and have backup plans and to keep her dreams limited to her mind. Because of this, her actions have always been thought and analyzed from every angle, and then re-thought again.

After graduating high school, Meghan completed a bachelor’s in nursing. However, something was missing; after 10 years as a Registered Nurse, her dreams that she was taught to bottle up were ready to be released. Meghan wasn’t sure where her ideas were going to take her, but she was ready to commit to them.

Cooking and baking were activities that Meghan always enjoyed and she took pride in making beautiful creations. In 2018, she created an Instagram page to display her hobby and show off her sweets and recipes. At first, this page was only intended to be an outlet for her passion and imagination to emerge. But, after a year, Sugar Lush came into view and started to build momentum.

Today, Meghan works as both an RN, and as the owner of Sugar Lush, her licensed home bakery. Custom cookies are her most popular request (we can see why!) but she also creates cupcakes, whoopie pies, traditional cookies, and seasonal treats. She takes pride in sourcing all of her ingredients from local grocery stores and businesses in the Poconos. Even her eggs are fresh from free-range chickens!

Sugar Lush began as an idea, but has blossomed into a reality for Meghan. She has big plans for the future and welcomes all to follow her journey.

You can follow Meghan and her Sugar Lush Journey on Instagram.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sweetsbysugarlush/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/_sugarlush_/

If you’d like to be spotlighted, fill out the form at www.nepacreative.com/sunday-spotlight-form/.

If you are interested in leading a breakout session at one of our meetups in 2022, you can email Holly K. Pilcavage at holly@coalcreative.com. To learn more about NEPA Creative, visit the website at www.nepacreative.com.