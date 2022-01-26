🔊 Listen to this

It was just announced that Brit Floyd will return to the F.M. Kirby Center during a 2022 World Tour on Saturday, March 19, at 8 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Kirby Center Box Office, by phone at 570-826-1100 and online at www.kirbycenter.org.

Brit Floyd, “The World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Show” returns to the stage in 2021 to perform its brand new production. Including highlights from The Wall, The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals and The Division Bell, and featuring a show stopping, 23-minute “note-for-note” performance of the iconic era defining song “Echoes,” written 50 years ago, and from Pink Floyd’s breakthrough 1971 album Meddle.

Having performed over 1,000 shows since its launch in Liverpool, England, in January 2011, Brit Floyd have circled the world, sold out tours across Europe, North America, South America and the Middle East, and performed concerts at some of the world’s greatest venues, including London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall; the awe inspiring Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colo.; the historic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and “The Showplace of the Nation,” NYC’s Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan.

The Brit Floyd show has become a phenomenon, widely regarded as the world’s greatest rock tribute show. Faithfully recreating the scale and pomp of the final 1994 Pink Floyd tour, complete with a stunning multi-million dollar light show, iconic circle screen, lasers, inflatables and theatrics.