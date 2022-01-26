🔊 Listen to this

The Sherman Winter Jam returns to The Sherman Theater for the 16th year on Friday, Feb. 18. Enjoy a night of jam music with Mike Frank and Friends, the Joe Cirotti Trio, and Uncle Ebenezer’s Band.

Mike Frank and Friends are a group of musicians who mix many different influences that include electric/acoustic rock, reggae, jam, blues, bluegrass and a little of everything else. Their sound is smooth and experienced, new and unique yet comfortable at the same time. Their music is great for dancing and singing along to, and usually includes improvisational jams taking each song to a different place every time they play it.

The Joe Cirotti Trio is a well-oiled string band from the shadows of Northwest Jersey’s Appalachian ridge. Joe Cirotti, Mike Alexander, and Pete Lister fused their respective multi instrumentalist upbringings with a collective passion for the roots of American folk, country, and bluegrass music. In this way the trio’s bond is rooted in proximity, strengthened by a blue-collar passion for picking, and buoyed by their shared propensity for cigarettes and whiskey.

Uncle Ebenezer are four musicians and Phish fans who are dedicated to spreading the joy and excitement of the live Phish experience. Combining accuracy and musicianship with whimsical performance, Uncle Ebenezer seeks to light up the Sherman Theater the way Phish did when they played intimate settings. The rich history of Phish’s career and the part it played in Uncle Ebenezer’s lives inspires them to recreate the sound, look, and feel of those amazing performances.