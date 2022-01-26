🔊 Listen to this

Have you always wanted to learn to play an instrument but thought you were too unmusical to learn?

Join Mary Knysh in this innovative approach to learning to play ukulele that is designed to teach you in the way that brain researchers say we learn best: through rhythm, movement and creative play.

“Ukulele Alive!” is a three-session, whole-brain-learning course designed to make learning to play the ukulele fun, accessible and easy for all ages. You will learn ukulele basics, strumming techniques, rhythmic skills, easy chords, and accessible songs.

“Ukulele Alive!” is being offered Virtual via ZOOM on Tuesdays, beginning Feb. 15, and in person at The Exchange at 24 E. Main St. in Bloomsburg on Thursdays, beginning Feb. 17. All sessions begin at 6:30 and run until 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Each course includes three one-hour sessions, a lesson booklet, and play-along practice tracks.

The fee for the virtual class is $40 with the Early-Bird Discount, valid thru Feb. 10; for the in-person class, $45. After Feb. 10, add $5 to each.

If you don’t already have an ukulele, they can be purchased for under $100.

For more information about the course, buying an ukulele, and registering, please visit Mary’s website at Music4Wellness.com/ukulele-alive

For more information about The Exchange, visit ExchangeArts.org or Facebook.com/ExchangeArtsDotOrg or call 570-317-2596.