SCRANTON — Enjoy a concert given by the United States Air Force Heritage of America Concert Band at the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple at 2 p.m. on Feb. 13. The concert is free and open to the public.

For eight decades, the USAF Heritage of America Concert Band has educated, inspired and entertained over 1.5 million people annually, by providing music for events that support Airmen and their families, honor our Nation’s veterans and build relationships of trust between the American people and their Air Force. The Concert Band is comprised of over 40 professional Airman-musicians who captivate audiences on regular tours throughout the East Coast with a variety of renditions of great orchestral classics, marches, Broadway hits, jazz standards, movie music and patriotic favorites.

As per the guidelines of the United States Air Force, all attendees eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination must show proof of vaccination to gain entry to the performance. All non-vaccinated attendees must show proof of a negative FDA-approved COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the performance to gain entry. Additionally, masks are required inside the Scranton Cultural Center for all patrons.

The United States Air Force Heritage of America Concert Band concert is presented by Gibbons Ford and sponsored by LT Verrastro. It is supported by Lackawanna County and the PA Council on the Arts.

The concert will take place in the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Theatre at 2 p.m. with the doors opening at 1:30 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase. Tickets are free to the public and are required for admission. They can be acquired at the Fidelity Bank Box Office at the SCC in person or by calling 570-344-1111, or via Ticketmaster. Convenience charges apply when claiming online or by phone. For additional information and a full schedule of events, visit SCCMT.org.

About the USAF Heritage of America Band

Activated in 1941, The United States Air Force Heritage of America Band has a rich history of inspiring public patriotism and enhancing esprit de corps among all the US military service branches. These world-class airmanmusicians are stationed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia. They travel throughout the Carolinas, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions, presenting over 300 events annually for the general public and in support of Airman morale and protocol events. Under the leadership of Captain David Neil C. Regner, the USAF Heritage of America Band remains at the forefront of communicating Air Force core values and preserving and enriching America’s military and musical heritage into the 21st century.