The time to apply for Earth Conservancy’s Environmental Workforce Training (EWT) Program is running out soon.

Applications must be received by noon on Monday and only a few spots remain.

According to program director Elizabeth Hughes, since 2018 more than 50 individuals have completed the 233-hour program. The employment rate for program graduates seeking work is over 87% with an average wage of more than $16 an hour.

Other graduates have chosen to continue their education by enrolling in local colleges.

The EWT Program is a free continuing education program for unemployed or underemployed workers in Northeastern Pennsylvania. It was developed by Earth Conservancy and Penn State Wilkes-Barre to give participants an entry-level command of practical and technical skills related to environmental careers through a mix of classrooms, hands-on and computer-based learning.

The classes will discuss topics such as surveying, environmental sampling, AutoCAD, GIS and hazardous materials safety and cleanup. Those who complete the program will earn 23.3 hours of continuing education credit from the Pennsylvania State University, three federally-recognized certifications and job placement assistance from Earth Conservancy and PA CareerLink for one year.

The training lasts approximately 10 weeks, and although it is valued at over $6,000, there are no tuition or material costs for those accepted. Funding for the program is provided by a grant from the United States EPA with additional support from the Robert H. Spitz Foundation, the PPL Foundation and program partners.

“The good thing about the program is there is such a range of classes and things you can do to improve the environment,” Hughes said. “(The students) have taken them in numerous directions so they might be doing drafting with an architectural firm or one of them is now an officer with a Game Commission.”

In order to be eligible for the EWT Program, applicants must be 18 years or older, hold a high school diploma of GED and be a resident of Northeastern Pennsylvania. United States military veterans receive priority consideration.

“The people that are in this program really want to have a job that has some kind of meaning and something that can affect positive change,” said Hughes. “Not only are they becoming employed, getting a regular salary, getting off public assistance but they are also doing something good for the environment.”

The program’s first class will start on Feb. 2 and people can apply by visiting the webpage https://www.earthconservancy.org/workforce development/. On the webpage there is a downloadable application and contact information.

Those who need a hard copy of the application can call 570-823-3445 or email e.hughes@earthconservancy.org due to the tight deadline. People can also contact the other program partners, including PA CareerLink, Outreach Center for Community Resources in Scranton, CEO in Wilkes-Barre, the Wilkes-Barre VA’s Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, the Veterans Resource Coalition of NEPA, and EPCAMR.