The ‘Buy Me A Boat’ singer comes to Wilkes-Barre on Feb. 17

It was recently announced that breakout country music star Chris Janson will bring his “Halfway to Crazy” Tour to the F.M. Kirby Center on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. and will be available at the Sundance Vacations Box Office at the F.M. Kirby Center, online at www.kirbycenter.org and charge by phone at 570-826-1100. A Kirby Member Pre-Sale begins Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m.

Who is Chris Janson? He’s a “live legacy in the making” (Rolling Stone). Breakout country star Janson is a platinum-selling recording artist, high-octane entertainer, multi-instrumentalist, and award-winning singer/songwriter who Bobby Bones has named among the greatest six live performers in country music. The ACM Award-winner has collected prestigious accolades that place him amongst country music greats.

Both his inspiring hit “Drunk Girl” and his chart-topping, 3x Platinum smash “Buy Me A Boat” were named among NSAI’s “Ten Songs I Wish I’d Written” lists — making Janson one in a handful of the industry’s most elite artists to earn the title multiple times. “Good Vibes,” the flagship single from his 2019 album “Real Friends,” and follow-up “Done” each topped the country charts, bringing his total of No. 1 songs to four — and now the hit-maker is entering a new chapter with “Bye Mom.” The single, derived from the real-life story of co-writer Brandon Kinney, is a triumphant ode to unconditional love. It was most-added upon impact at country radio and earned the highest first-week streaming total of Janson’s career.

In addition to his own successes, the talented songwriter has lent his pen to industry peers including Tim McGraw (“Truck Yeah,” “How I’ll Always Be”), LOCASH (“I Love This Life”) and the legendary Hank Williams Jr. (“God Fearin’ Man,” “Those Days Are Gone”). Catch Janson’s “crazy harmonica skill and … riveting stage tyle” (People) this winter on his headlining Halfway to Crazy Tour and see for yourself what makes him an “undeniable star” (The Tennessean).