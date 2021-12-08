🔊 Listen to this

HARVEYS LAKE — Danielle “Dani” Novotny, the new owner of Damien’s on the Lake restaurant, Wednesday said she intends to offer excellent food and service and she also wants to bring more entertainment to the venue.

Damien Kaye, who has operated the popular restaurant for 21 years, announced the change on Monday. Novotny, 42, said Kaye, 64, will remain as a consultant to and he will remain active at the restaurant.

Local businessman Joe Amato, owns the property, having purchased it in 2013. The restaurant first opened as Damien’s, then became Dominick’s, then the Boathouse Grill, then Jonathan’s and then back to Damien’s.

Novotny, who is originally from Queens, N.Y., said she is planning new menus for the restaurant and she is looking into different entertainment options. She said she also wants to expand the restaurant’s catering business.

Novotny said th4e restaurant employs 15 people. The restaurant’s hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m,. for the kitchen; the bar stays open later, In the summer, Novotny said hours will be extended from Memorial Day through Labor Day, and live entertainment will be scheduled in the outdoor deck that overlooks Harveys Lake.

Novotny said she worked in management in Manhattan during her earlier career and she is a single mother who trains in boxing and looks forward to her first bout this summer. She has been an active partner in Damien’s on the Lake since her arrival from West Palm Beach, Fla., in 2017.

For more information, call 570-519-0389, or email Info@Damiensonthelake.com, reach out through Facebook or text “Damiens” to 55678