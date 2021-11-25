‘1,2,3 - Ring Baloney’ inspired by a summer job

Artwork by Ryan Ward, an adjunct professor and curator of the Maslow Collection at Marywood University, is on display at the Wyoming Valley Art League’s Circle Centre For the Arts, which will host a Third Friday reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.

This rotating carousel, is called ‘Pin the Tail on the Horse’s Ass’ and serves as the centerpiece of Ryan Ward’s exhibit at the Circle Centre For the Arts.

This abstract piece by artist Ryan Ward is called ‘Model for a Monument to the Fortune Teller in the Wishing Well.’

Artist Ryan Ward grew up in the Lehigh Valley and his first job, at age 14, was at Dorney Park.

“We were kids; we were teens,” he reminisced. “We really wanted to work at this amusement park so we could have fun and get in for free on our days off.”

But as it turned out, when he and his co-workers had a day off, “We didn’t want to go within 100 feet of that place.”

The job involved dealing with patrons who were frustrated that they couldn’t win at Ring Toss, Skee-ball or some other game, at times so frustrated that the teen-age staff would feel “the occasional impact of half-eaten hot dogs.”

It wasn’t exactly fun.

But, years later, memories of that early, challenging, right-of-passage job have inspired Ward to create a rotating carousel that he somewhat tongue-in-cheek calls “Pin the Tail on the Horse’s Ass.”

That three-dimensional piece of art is on display at the Wyoming Valley Art League’s Circle Centre for the Arts, as part of an exhibit called “1,2,3 – Ring Baloney.” The exhibit includes several abstract pieces also inspired by that long-ago summer at Dorney Park.

“It’s not as if I’ve been dwelling on my first job all these years, but those feelings have definitely cropped up,” Ward said Wednesday in a telephone interview. “I see the carnival or the circus or the amusement park as a metaphor for our current political climate and social interaction.”

In his artist statement, Ward wrote that as he pondered the atmosphere and action at the amusement park, “the best that I could come up with was that it was one giant social and psychological experiment. It was a place where the willing participant entered into an unwritten agreement to suspend disbelief … Fact became fiction, fiction became fact, the park-goer didn’t really care. Glossy, colorful, tasty things were for sale, and they were along for the ride.”

“This may sound oddly similar to how we are currently watching our lives unfold,” his statement continued. “Political, social, educational and media platforms all seem to increasingly require us to strain our eyes to identify a truth from a lie, an honest gesture from fabrication or a good-faith intention from sheer manipulation.”

“The ground beneath our feet is becoming more and more unstable and our path more disorienting. As we try to find our way out of this hall of mirrors. we are beginning to wonder why the funhouse doesn’t seem too fun at all.”

If you’re curious, you can see Ward’s work on display at the Circle Centre for the Arts through the first two weeks in December. Regular gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.

But Friday between 5 and 8 p.m. could be an ideal time to visit the Circle Center, at 130 Rear South Franklin St., in downtown Wilkes-Barre, because that coincides with downtown Wilkes-Barre’s Third Friday Artwalk.

There will be refreshments, Wyoming Valley Art League president Don Armstrong said, as well as other art lovers milling about.

And if you’ve never seen the Circle Centre before, you’ll likely enjoy the experience of exploring a perfectly round space.

“The arts come alive in this building,” Armstrong said.

“You can close your eyes and tell yourself ‘I’m in Soho and I’m visiting this quirky little place,” Art League board member Bob Borwick said.

Ward, who teaches drawing and painting along with serving as curator of the Maslow Collection at Marywood University, won’t be able to attend the Third Friday reception on Friday. He expects to be admiring paintings in Italy.

But he said he’s “thrilled, absolutely thrilled” to know that five of his pieces on display at the Circle Centre have been sold.

“That just adds to the wonderful experience of exhibiting there,” he said.