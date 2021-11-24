🔊 Listen to this

Jill Padua was introduced to NERFA (Northeast Regional Folk Alliance Conference) in 2006, and when she heard so many incredible artist under one roof, she was hooked.

At the 2008 NERFA, WJFF Folk Plus host Angela Page suggested that she host a “House Concert” in Narrowsburg, and it gave Jill food for thought. She didn’t have the room, but the concept of a concert series was born, as was the name RiverFolk Concerts. Being a caterer and an organized person, this was something Jill thought she could do, and over the weekend at NERFA, RiverFolk Concerts took life. But, she still didn’t have a venue.

Their first show featured Joe Crookston in January of 2009 at what was then Calkins Creek Winery thanks to a lot of community partnerships and the help of Jill’s friends and colleagues. Crookston, who lives in Ithaca, N.Y., spends a good deal of time touring in the U.S., Canada and Ireland, and has been a perennial favorite ever since. His style of storytelling exemplifies RiverFolk, because of his music, but also because he is a “songwriter, painter, fiddler, eco-village member and believer in all things possible,” with an emphasis on diversity. RiverFolk hosted three more shows at the winery before the winery sadly closed.

Jill tried different locations for the series for a few years and is grateful to every one of them for opening their spaces to RiverFolk Concerts and the community.

In 2012, The Cooperage Project reached out to Jill to see if she would be interested in bringing RiverFolk Concerts to the new performance space being designed. This performance series would now be hosted in this beautiful community space with great sound and lighting. Founded on the premise that “strong communities are built upon strong relationships,” The Cooperage Project sounded like a perfect fit for Jill’s labor of love, RiverFolk Concerts.

RiverFolk’s first concert at The Cooperage Project was in July of 2012 with artists Karen Savoca and Pete Heitzman, and Jill has been presenting shows at The Cooperage ever since with the help of her terrific volunteers.

As of January 2019, RiverFolk Concerts is now officially a program of The Cooperage Project (a 501(c)3 organization) and will continue to evolve. The series will feature a wide variety of entertainment. Come and see for yourself! This is Jill’s labor of love — for the love of good music and sharing with the community.

The first performance this year was by Bob Malone on Nov. 2021

Joe Jencks will return on Sunday, Nov. 28, at 4 p.m., as a solo performer. Jencks has performed for RiverVibes Concerts at the Cooperage before as a member of the award winning trio, Brother Sun (with Pat Wictor and Greg Greenway). In fact, his song, “Lady of the Harbor,” performed by Brother Sun, was named Song of the Year by North American Folk Music Chart.

Ron Olesko, WFDU—FM Teaneck, N.J., said of Jencks, “His voice will instantly draw you into his passionate songs. He is the type of musician whose music will become part of you. His craft and artistry will remind you of the best efforts of Phil Ochs, Stan Rogers, and Woody Guthrie. The troubadour tradition is alive and well in the 21st century with the music of Joe Jencks.”

Jencks is a dual U.S./Irish citizen living in the U.S., and merges traditions from both countries in his eclectic and vibrant musical presentation.

His life-long interest in folk music led him to undergraduate and graduate studies in Vocal Music Performance, Choral Conducting, and Music Education. Like any good craftsman, Joe applies the skills of this well-rounded training, using his lush and lyrical clear tenor voice to enchant, heal and inspire to action. Joe has won numerous songwriting awards for his original work, and has an ability to connect genuinely and intimately with audiences of diverse ages and backgrounds.

The late, great folk legend Pete Seeger said “The key to the future is people joining in. The music of Joe Jencks captures this essential spirit. Joe is a fantastic singer who carries on the traditions.”

Jencks’ folk music is driven by his conscience for what is right and heart-felt emotion. He has earned wide recognition for his songs about working people, with a unique merging of musical beauty, social consciousness, and spiritual exploration. Wherever he performs, Joe manages to make any audience feel welcomed, valued and part of a community.