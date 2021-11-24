🔊 Listen to this

The Arcadia Chorale celebrates the holiday spirit with music at their Christmas Concerts, “Angels Shepherds and Animals, Oh My!”

Celebrate the holidays with this exciting choral program focusing on the observers of the baby in the manger. This is a fun program for the entire family.

The concert, directed by its music director, Matthew Rupcich (Hawley), will feature classical repertoire, including “Hodie Christus Natus Est” (Poulenc), “Quem Pastores Laudavere” (Rutter) and “O Magnum Mysterium” (Poulenc) and lighter repertoire “Angels We Have Heard on High” (Culloton) and “Donkey Carol” (Rutter). The Arcadia will also sing two uplifting spirituals: “Rise Up, Shepherds, and Follow” (Thomas) and “Go Tell It on the Mountain” (Carter).

All members of the Arcadia Chorale are vaccinated and will be wearing masks for this performance. Audience members are required to wear masks. (Masks will be provided, if needed.)

The Chorale’s season continues with the 37th Annual Messiah Sing-Along at 3 p.m. on Dec. 19, at 3 p.m., at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church (Wilkes-Barre) and the two-day NEPA Bach Festival in March, before ending the season with a Pops concert in late spring.

In May, the Arcadia Chorale will also feature prominently in a Memorial Concert dedicated to the late Dr. Steven Thomas, who passed away in July 2020.