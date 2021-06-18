🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The “Come Back to the Kirby” series, showing classic movies, will kick off June 25 at the F.M. Kirby Center and continue every Friday during the month of July at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

On the the schedule are:

Harry Potter & the Sorcerer’s Stone [2001, PG] 152 minutes – June 25

Jurassic Park [1993, PG-13] 127 minutes – July 2

The Sound of Music [1965, G] 155 minutes – July 9

Rear Window [1954, PG] 112 minutes – July 16

Hello, Dolly! [1969, G] 148 minutes – July 23

The Maltese Falcon [1941, NR] 101 minutes – July 30

Tickets for the matinee showings are only $3 while all evening showings are just $5 and are on sale now.

For information visit https://www.kirbycenter.org/