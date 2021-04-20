🔊 Listen to this

Karl Hall announced its Out Back at Karl Hall outdoor summer concert series on Monday through a press release. A total of seven shows were announced by the venue, featuring well-known local acts like Tigers Jaw, University Drive, Miz, Rosary Guild and more.

WILKES-BARRE — Concerts are coming back at a downtown Wilkes-Barre venue in a way that the venue’s owner says will be both fun and safe.

Karl Hall announced its Out Back at Karl Hall outdoor summer concert series on Monday through a press release. A total of seven shows were announced by the venue, featuring well-known local acts like Tigers Jaw, University Drive, Miz, Rosary Guild and more.

A.J. Jump, Karl Hall’s owner and general manager said in the release how excited he is to bring shows back to the venue, even if they have to happen outside.

“We’re super excited to be safely presenting the Out Back at Karl Hall concert series with local, regional and national talent chock full of NEPA natives,” he said in the release.

Each of the shows will occur on a Sunday throughout the summer, with the first kicking off on May 30, featuring Dustin Douglas & the Electric Gentlemen, The Tribe, Bob Lewis and Brendan Brisk Band. The final show will be on Sept. 26, with Bunny Lane & the Virgos, Life Of Reilly, Stay Loud, Wicked Glare and Little Star Run.

Gates for each of the shows will open at 2:30 p.m., with the show starting at 3 p.m.

Tickets for the events go on sale at 10 a.m this Friday through Eventbrite.com. Tickets will only be sold online.

The shows will be general admission, and social distancing will be required to keep concert-goers safe. Masks will be required at all points except for when someone is actively eating or drinking.

Camping chairs and coolers with food and beverages will be allowed, and restrooms will be available on site.

The full line-up for the various shows appears as follows:

May 30: Dustin Douglas & the Electric Gentlemen, The Tribe, Bob Lewis, Brendan Brisk Band

June 13: Bret Alexander & Friends w/ special guest Ellie Rose

July 11: Miz featuring The Mule Team

Aug. 15: Tigers Jaw acoustic w/ special guests A Fire With Friends, Langan Frost & Wane

Aug. 29: University Drive, Toothless, Gods Of Space, Machine Arms

Sept. 12: Rosary Guild, Future Generations, Joe Burke & Co., Noxen

Sept. 26: Bunny Lane & the Virgos, Life Of Reilly, Stay Loud, Wicked Glare, Little Star Run