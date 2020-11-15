Home news Times Leader P.M. Update: Sunday, Nov. 15 news Times Leader P.M. Update: Sunday, Nov. 15 By The Weekender - November 15, 2020 32 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 🔊 Listen to this Hey there folks! Kevin Carroll has your P.M. Update preview of Monday’s edition, featuring the largest sports section in the region, entertainment news and more. Check it out. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Rudolph and his nose-so-bright into auction will take flight Karl Hall announces upcoming outdoor concert to be held ‘out back’ Final Rockin’ the County performance shows how much fun rock can be