A former Coughlin High School teacher, once accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a student, is seeking a summary judgment in his malicious prosecution lawsuit against county prosecutors, claiming they tried to coerce a teenage girl into fabricating a sexual abuse claim.

Brian Hampel, through his attorneys Barry H. Dyller and Theron J. Solomon, filed the motion on Wednesday in federal court, accusing Luzerne County detectives Charles Balogh and Debbie Parker of having “tunnel vision” in the case, saying that the only evidence against Hampel came from three unreliable witnesses — also suggesting that interviews with 46 other witnesses led to no evidence whatsoever.

“Because all women interviewed insisted that they never had sex with Mr. Hampel, defendants took statements from three criminals with long histories of crimes of falsehood,” the attorneys wrote in a brief supporting the motion. “These three criminal liars all had pending criminal charges which defendants could help them with. Indeed, one of the criminal liars was charged at the time with 60 crimes of falsehood, and then forged doctor’s notes to avoid court.”

Hampel was initially charged after he allegedly kissed a Coughlin student and touched her inappropriately at house parties sometime between 2003 and 2005, while the girl was 16 and 17, but charges were dismissed in May 2017 after prosecutors said they couldn’t satisfy the burden of proof.

Hampel then brought a federal suit against the detectives in the case in August of that year, suggesting detectives left out facts in an attempt to smear Hampel’s career.

Wednesday’s filing is the latest in that suit, and it suggests the prosecutors threatened to arrest the girl if she did not say she had sex with Hampel.

“Defendants chose to conceal from the issuing authority that they threatened the alleged victim with felony perjury charges and jail if she did not testify as they wished – that she did have sex with Mr. Hampel,” the attorneys wrote in the filing. “But, despite her terror at such threats, the ‘victim’ – not a victim of Mr. Hampel, but an actual victim of the defendants themselves – refused to lie for the defendants and always maintained that there was no sex or inappropriate contact between herself and Mr. Hampel.”

Solomon and Dyller are seeking U.S. Magistrate Judge William I. Arbuckle issue a summary judgment against the county, along with both detectives.

So far, no response has been filed by the county.