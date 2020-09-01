🔊 Listen to this

ASHLEY — An Ashley man is facing charges after police say he assaulted a woman, attempted to run over a man with his car and fled from police in a late July incident.

Court records show Casey Cunningham, 22, is locked up at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility this week after he was unable to post bail on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and related charges.

Police filed charges against Cunningham after a July 20 incident on which officers responded to a West Hartford Street home for reports of him assaulting a woman and attempting to run a man over.

When police arrived, Holly Pokrifka said Cunningham slammed her to the floor, picked her up and slammed her on the kitchen counter. Brandon Palmenteri said Cunningham attempted to run him over three times with his car. Cunningham was no longer on scene when officers arrived.

Later that day, Pokrifka contacted police again and said Cunningham had returned, but when police arrived, he jumped from a bedroom window and fled. Once he was apprehended, police say he began saying he wanted to die and wanted officers to kill him.

Cunningham was held in a holding cell until he sobered up, an affidavit says. The affidavit also says he had $7,500 in cash on his person at the time of his arrest.

Cunningham was arraigned on Monday before Magisterial District Judge James M. Dixon on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault, flight to avoid apprehension, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

Dixon set Cunningham’s bail at $50,000, and Cunningham remained locked up as of Monday evening, court records show.