NANTICOKE — A man is locked up Monday evening after Nanticoke Police accused him of stalking a city woman.

David Bella, 57, who court records show is currently experiencing homelessness, was denied bail by Magisterial District Judge James M. Dixon on Monday on a series of misdemeanor charges of stalking, loitering, resisting arrest, harassment and related charges.

According to Nanticoke police, officers were called to a home on East Ridge Street a series of times on Sunday.

First, just before 6 p.m., the owner of the home said Bella, an ex-boyfriend of hers, arrived asking to stay at the residence.

The alleged victim said she refused and asked Bella to leave several times, but Bella allegedly became violent and punched a whole into a window at the home. Bella fled after the woman called the police and could not be located by officers.

Then, just before 9 p.m., police say Bella returned to the home, punching the rest of the glass out of the window, pounding on the door asking to be let in.

When officers arrived, Bella fled again, but was eventually taken into custody. Officers say he exhibited signs of drunkenness and admitted to drinking about six cans of beer.

Bail for Bella was denied, with court records indicated that he had been deemed a flight risk. Bella’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 9.