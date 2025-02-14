Now who doesn’t just love being invited to a high-class wedding? The open bar cocktail hour, the delectable dessert pastries, and we can’t forget all those awkward conversations with people at our table with whom we have never met, nor would we probably ever speak to under organic circumstances.

Only in America, is the very first question a stranger asks at these affairs ” What do you do for work?” As if a persons main value is based on what their career is.

Starring perpetual funnyman Will Ferrell (“Blades of Glory”) as Jim, a mid-life crisis kind of dude, who is starting to have trouble coming to terms with his only daughter’s upcoming nuptials. With nothing but boredom on his plate, he takes it upon himself to plan out the future couple’s dream wedding on a small island.

So, what is the dramatic hitch you ask?

The high stakes venue accidentally gets double booked. Enter high strung Margot, played by the always cutesy blonde Reese Witherspoon (“Walk The Line”). An idyllic weekend of wedding bliss is now turned up on its head as the two vie for the larger shindig.

I hate to say it, but as much as I have always enjoyed Reese Witherspoon, in the past couple of years she has become too overexposed in a similar way as Taylor Swift has become. We haven’t had a chance to miss this bubbly America’s sweetheart, as she pops up in countless TV series and films, including “The Morning Show” on Apple. She used to take on more daring roles in her early days, such as my personal favorite “Election, Fear, and Freeway.” Now, she plays the same character over and over. Successful, beautiful, blah, blah, blah.

I must admit, Will Ferrell is no different here either — the same over the top, larger than life, anxiety-ridden fella. Although there were no doubt some silly, belly chuckling moments in this one, they couldn’t help but feel contrived and expected. I was really hoping that it was not going to turn into a romance with the two leads, as they are both highly likely to be mismatched in the real world. It kind of made me want to cringe in the final act, unfortunately.

All in all, “You’re Cordially Invited” although warm and bursting with out loud, physical humor (including a gator) this may just be one invitation you’ll postmark: Return to Sender!

”You’re Cordially Invited,” starring: Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “5 1/2” paws out of 10.