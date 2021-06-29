🔊 Listen to this

MOUNTAIN TOP — A Wilkes-Barre based singer-songwriter will be making her debut as a solo performer Friday night at one of our area’s newest breweries.

Maura Chappell, 23, is a NEPA-native musician who normally plays either guitar or piano, but on July 2, you’ll be able to hear her strum a ukulele at the Hawaiian-themed Lanahu Ales, a brewery based in Mountain Top.

Chappell, who’s no stranger to performing locally, having graced open mic nights, cabarets and even a wedding, said that the gig at the brewery is her first as a headliner of sorts.

And she said she got it since the Hawaiian vibes called for a ukulele player. While she spoke with a Weekender reporter, the excitement in her voice was palpable.

“I really believe that music has a lot of healing properties,” she said. “After the year that we’ve had, I really think it’ll be great to heal together.”

She said she’ll be performing a mix of covers and original songs from her upcoming, yet-to-be-titled EP. She said many of the songs on the EP will be focused around a theme that we all can resonate with after the year we’ve had.

“I really like the escapism theme,” she said. “Just wishing you were somewhere else.”

Chappell got her start with music at the young age of 12, when she said she got her first guitar from a yard sale. Then, she decided she wanted to make music her career, so she went to Full Sail University in Florida for music production.

She also does work as a sound designer, saying that she loves creating sound effects for theater and film, having previously provided sounds used by the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre in their performance of “A Christmas Carol.”

According to Chappell, her primary musical influences are acts like Taylor Swift — “She’s been a favorite since I was little” — and modern pop rock acts who experiment in 1980s throwback sounds like The 1975 and Bleachers. So if those are the kinds of sounds you like, you might be in luck. You can find more about her and get a taste of her music on her website.

Chappell will be performing this Friday between 7 and 9 p.m. at the Mountain Top brewery.

Lanahu Ales is a new brewery, opened last fall, and it offers a unique self-service system, allowing customers to pour their own beer and only pay for what they pour. According to the brewery’s website, this allows customers to have full beers, samples or even make their own beer flights.

Reservations for Friday’s performance can be made at lanahuales.com.