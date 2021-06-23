🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Executive Director Drew Taylor said he and the staff at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts are happy to be back at the work they love and are meant to do.

“Opening the doors and seeing our theater, lobbies and the local restaurants filled with people will be a welcome sight,” Taylor said. “We are proud to proceed forward with a new air purification system and updating the HVAC system is a great way to start off the new programming year.”

Taylor said the Kirby staff and Board of Directors have been lifted up by the support of their donors that have helped carry the center through until they were able to reopen the Public Square venue.

“We can’t wait to host huge rock concerts and welcome back students to our Young People’s Theater Series,” Taylor said. “We are especially happy to see a surge of comedians scheduling right now like Theo Von and Jo Koy. We could all use a few laughs after the past 15 months everyone has experienced.”

The F. M. Kirby Center recently announced its reopening to the public with the “Come Back to the Kirby” series, showing classic movies starting June 25 and continuing every Friday during the month of July at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The “Come Back to the Kirby” series features a wide variety of Hollywood’s most memorable films on the big screen, the way they were originally intended to be seen. Highlights in the series include Jurassic Park, The Sound of Music, and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone — the first film in the popular Harry Potter series.

Tickets for the matinee showings are only $3, while all evening showings are just $5.

Here is a list of the first films included in the series:

• Harry Potter & the Sorcerer’s Stone [2001, PG] 152 minutes – June 25

• Jurassic Park [1993, PG-13] 127 minutes – July 2

• The Sound of Music [1965, G] 155 minutes – July 9

• Rear Window [1954, PG] 112 minutes – July 16

• Hello, Dolly! [1969, G] 148 minutes – July 23

• The Maltese Falcon [1941, NR] 101 minutes – July 30

For more information on the “Come Back to the Kirby” series, or any other Kirby event, or to learn how you can become a valued member of the Kirby Center, log-on to www.kirbycenter.org or call 570-826-1100.

Anne Rodella, artistic director at the Kirby Center, said after spending the past 15 months with the doors closed, she and the entire staff are thrilled to be announcing new events.

“We have been announcing new shows every week,” Rodella said. “We have two new shows announcing this Monday.”

Rodella said it was important to staff and the board to mindfully program this summer.

“We want to welcome back audiences safely and take into consideration there are different levels of comfort,” she said. “Our 1,200 seats on the main floor allow the audience plenty of room to social distance. We hope to bring the community together in our theater to celebrate the arts and our audience’s unwavering support of The F.M. Kirby Center.

“We will spend this summer opening our doors to the community we love and showcasing the mission we believe in.”

Other events scheduled at the Kirby Center include:

• Happy Together Tour – Aug. 9, featuring The Turtles with Gary Puckett & The Union, The Association, Classics IV, The Vogues and The Cowsills.

• Tedeschi Trucks – Aug. 18

• Joe Nardone Presents: “Oh What a Night” of doo wop legends Volume 2 – Sept. 11, featuring: Jay & the Americans, Lou Christie, Brian Hyland, Gary US Bonds and The Fireflies.

• Edd Raineri Presents A 60’s Spectacular! – Sept. 18, featuring The Yardbirds, Big Brother & The Holding Company and Peter Asher & Jeremy Clyde.

• No Quarter: Tribute to Led Zeppelin – Sept. 25

• Martina McBride – Oct. 2

• Theo Von – Oct. 9

• Almost Queen: A Tribute to Queen – Oct. 15

• Art Garfunkel In Close Up – Oct. 20

• Jo Koy – Oct. 21

• The Greatest Hits of Foreigner – Oct. 22

• Million Dollar Quartet – Nov. 5

• Edd Raineri Presents The Sinatra Years – Nov. 13

• Dinosaur World Live! – Jan. 14

• Clint Black featuring Lisa Hartman Black – Feb. 3

• Alton Brown Live! Beyond the Eats – Feb. 25

• The Beach Boys – April 12

• Wild Kratts Live 2.0 – May 19

New air system

Taylor recently said the safety and health of patrons, staff, and performers is of paramount importance as the venue prepares to reopen this summer.

The F. M. Kirby Center announced last week the addition of a new air purification system for the HVAC system throughout the entire building.

“The Kirby Center has made a substantial investment to this end and along with the adherence to the other CDC guidelines, we will be excited to reopen our doors to everyone and get back to what we do best — providing quality entertainment for everyone to enjoy in a beautiful and safe theater,” Taylor said.

The system, manufactured by Global Plasma Solutions and installed by Power Engineering Corporation — who has been the HVAC contractor for this building from the time it opened in 1938 — will remove contaminants from the air to improve indoor air quality, and is ozone free certified.

Taylor said the GPS air purification system works with the Kirby’s existing HVAC system, some parts of which originate with the building in 1938. He said the new purification system uses GPS’ ionization technology to safely clean the air everywhere in the Kirby Center building.