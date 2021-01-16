🔊 Listen to this

NESCOPECK — The 24th annual Briggs Farm Blues Festival will be held from July 8 through July 10 at Briggs Farm located just off Interstate 80 in Nescopeck.

The popular festival promises a mix of national artists, established blues acts and local talent all coming together for three-days of tunes and fun.

“Live music creates a special thread of connection. There’s no limit to what music can do to bring us all together, and we need that more than ever,” said Richard Briggs, the president of the Briggs Farm Blues Festival.

The live music kicks off on Thursday, July 8, with the Farm promising renditions of old classics from artists and bands like the Grateful Dead, Van Morrison, Creedence Clearwater Revival and more.

The following night, a star-studded lineup is headlined by Ana Popovic, with additional performances from Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials, the Campbell Brothers and Celisse Henderson.

The final night of the three-night festival will feature artists like Victor Wainwright, Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’ Blues, Scott Pemberton and headliner Shemekia Copeland.

The festival will also feature a number of performances on the farm’s Back Porch Stage in addition to acts performing on the main stage.

Briggs Farm also offers on-site camping for the festival, as well as a vendor village full of hand-crafted goods and a variety of different food options. Patrons could also bring their own beverages, coolers and snacks.

More information could be found at briggsfarm.com. Tickets will be on sale starting on Jan. 15.